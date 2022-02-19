The moderator at Friday’s candidate forum for GVR Board of Directors aimed to steer the event away from “campaigning” and references to the political factions.
But it wasn’t entirely avoidable.
A handful of members in the audience even scribbled “Friends of GVR” and “GVR4us” or “Members First” on the candidates list handout to note which faction had endorsed which candidate. While the Nominations and Elections Committee formed the questions to be focused on policies and issues, the faction divide still managed to surface.
“What is the one thing you could do to improve the board image with members?” moderator Arthur Mournian, a committee member, asked candidate Richard Sutherland, after drawing from a plastic bin full of pieces of paper.
Sutherland called for starting with a better image of the board, period.
“Establishing cooperative relationships, reaching out more to the membership, trying to avoid the pitfalls that seem to have recently occurred with some of these, what I would call, affinity groups,” Sutherland explained. “...Whether it be Friends of GVR, Members First, the (GVR) Foundation, the Pickleball Club.”
Earlier this month, the GVR Pickleball Club endorsed Friends of GVR candidates Mark McIntosh, Steve Gilbert, Barbara Blake and Mike Zelenak in the election. The GVR Foundation took the opposite approach and has tried to distance itself from the politics during this year’s election.
“Sure, they all have a vested interest. They want to put forward the agendas of their members, and you can't fault them for that,” Sutherland added. “But it's how it's done. If there's 12 members on the board, there should be 12 independent thought processes.”
Sutherland is the lone candidate of nine who neither claims nor is claimed by Friends of GVR or GVR4us/Members First.
GVR4us/Members First has endorsed candidates Nancy Austin, Jim Carden, Laurel Dean and Beth Dingman.
Both groups' platforms tout maintaining quality of GVR activities, facilities and services and serving the membership. The difference is Friends of GVR advocates for success through leadership, while GVR4us advocates for success through wider transparency and more membership engagement and input.
Currently, the board holds a 9-3 Friends of GVR majority. The partisan split has reared its head into decision-making in the shape of both censures and complaints against sitting directors.
After answering a question on whether the board had a responsibility to the members or to the corporation, candidate Beth Dingman clarified her association with Members First.
“I am running under the banner of Members First, but I don't believe that we have an agenda,” Dingman said. “We just are four people who felt like the board needs to be more open and available to the members.”
Austin, Carden and Dean have also claimed independence from GVR4us. Despite agreeing that choosing sides has been a detriment to the board, the group agreed to run as a Members First slate.
“This is not a campaign event. This is strictly to let the members know what you think,” Mournian reminded the panel of candidates. “So, everyone keep that in mind. I appreciate it. Thank you.”
Learn more
There will be a candidate meet-and-greet at 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 23 ahead of the regular board meeting at 2 p.m. at West Center. The meet-and-greet will resume after the meeting. Another forum will be held March 18 at the West Center at 5 p.m.
Ballots were mailed out Feb. 18 and voting concludes March 24.