With increasing travel restrictions and bans, the global travel industry is experiencing record declines in bookings amid the coronavirus pandemic. In Green Valley and Sahuarita, those in the travel industry are stepping up their sanitization procedures while reassuring clients and adjusting to scenarios that change by the hour.
On Wednesday, President Trump banned travel from 26 countries in Europe to the U.S. for 30 days, effective Friday. On Saturday, he extended it to the United Kingdom and Ireland. More bans and restrictions in other parts of the world were announced over the weekend.
Locally, several hotels are experiencing cancellations and some residents are reassessing travel plans.
Uber driver
Green Valley resident Bob Puttock, 82, used to drive for rideshare service Uber every day. He stopped about two weeks ago due to his concerns of coronavirus.
“I didn't panic, but I just didn't feel quite safe not knowing who is going to get in the car next and whether they have been visiting overseas or not because we don't ask those kinds of questions when a person gets into the car,” he said.
Those over the age of 60 are one of the most susceptible groups to coronavirus, and Puttock said his age and pre-existing health problems factored into the decision. He doesn’t plan to resume his route anytime soon.
“I will wait to see how this pandemic goes and see what the World Health Organization is saying about it,” he said. “I’m keeping my finger on the pulse of the local situation in Tucson and Green Valley.”
Sun Tran, Sun Shuttle
Sun Tran Marketing and Communications Director Pat Richter said the buses, vans and Tucson streetcar will receive overnight deep cleans, disinfecting all the points that are touched most frequently, like handrails and pull cords. They are also working to ensure drivers have sanitizer, and hand sanitizing dispensers are being installed at some Sun Tran locations. This is a stepped up version of what they do on a regular basis.
Richter said they have not seen a drop in ridership and while they have received feedback that riders and drivers have safety concerns about coronavirus, it is not to the same extent as more affected cities.
“We’re doing what we can to keep drivers and riders safe,” Richter said. “We have an emergency protocol for diseases, and we’ve updated that. People are pretty freaked out right now for good reason and we are doing everything we can to keep everyone safe.”
Airlines and flying
Tucson International Airport has not had any cancellations or cuts to schedules by airlines, a sign the Tucson Airport Authority(TAA) takes as a positive one.
David Hatfield, senior director of air service development and marketing at the TAA, said that while he knows the airlines are struggling, the situation at Tucson’s airport is relatively good.
“We are watching very closely,” he said. “The first airline to announce domestic flight cuts was United and they loaded in their schedule Monday morning. Though they said they would do an across the board 10 percent cut, we didn't get a single cut and that’s a good sign they see bookings here are holding up.”
The airport, which already has a robust cleaning procedure, has “stepped up” its routine, disinfecting touch points on the hour, making hand sanitizer more widely available and checking ac units and filters.
As of Friday, no flights coming to or leaving the Tucson airport have travel bans or restrictions. Hatfield said that Southwest doesn’t foresee any significant changes coming immediately, and that American and Delta are the most likely to have schedule changes over the weekend.
Allegiant told the TAA on Friday that they will be making some changes to their schedule but it won’t affect any flights at the Tucson airport.
The TAA will continue to follow the guidance provided by national and local health agencies.
“If you do have to travel we are going to be here, ready to serve, and we want tourists to keep coming this way,” he said. “Our flights are in pretty good shape.”
Many major airlines, such as United, Delta and American Airlines, have cut flights or plan to in the future as demand for travel decreases.
United experienced a 70 percent drop off in domestic net bookings and was the first U.S. carrier to announce it would cut flights. They plan to cut domestic flights by 10 percent and international flights by 20 percent in April.
On Friday, Delta announced a 40 percent cut to capacity, which is the largest in the airline’s history. In a memo to employees sent Friday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the airline will be parking up to 300 aircraft, beginning a hiring freeze and unpaid leave. He also announced he will forgo 100 percent of his salary for the next six months.
The most recent analysis by the International Air Transport Association forecast a loss of $113 billion in the airline industry, in the worst case scenario.
Green Valley resident Bruce Strand has travel plans in May, with his brother flying in from Washington state. The pair will be traveling to California and up through Oregon to Seattle.
Though he is cautious and planning to be diligent with hand washing, Strand has no plans to reschedule his flight or cancel his trip.
“I have to say that it's (coronavirus) on my mind and I don't know what to do about it except try to be careful,” he said. “I don't know what's going to come out of this but I pray it's not an end time thing or whatever. It really is sad.”
Strand said the coronavirus pandemic is serious but he is not panicking and doesn’t want it to cause him to make choices out of fear.
“It's not affecting me, it's concerning me, but it's not going to cripple my movements,” he said. “I'm going to go ahead and be careful and I'm not going to get too shook about it. I've been through a lot in my life and I’m going to do what I have to do.”
George and Diane Gordon, residents of Quail Creek, were looking forward to April 15 when they’d be leaving on a Holland America 12-day cruise from San Diego for the Mexican Riviera.
Diane said they received a phone call from Holland America offering the option to cancel due to the coronavirus crisis.
“We thought it over for two days and decided to cancel. The main reason we canceled is because we didn’t want to get stuck being quarantined,” she said.
The Gordons got a full refund except for their deposit of about $1,500, which can be applied to a future cruise that they plan to take when it’s safe to cruise again.
Bon Voyage Travel
Bon Voyage Travel, a full-service travel agency with a branch in Green Valley, has experienced cancellations from clients who are not comfortable traveling at this time.
President Ryan Hansen said that they first experienced cancellations in the days after the Asia outbreak.
“I would say in the month of February anyone that had travel plans related to that region were thinking, ‘We don't want to travel now or can’t travel now,’ and there were cancellations,” he said. “It was a mixed bag of people that had plans for later this year or had immediate plans that had to be canceled by the cruise line or hotel, or airlines.”
Bon Voyage did not provide the number of cancellations they have experienced.
One of Bon Voyage’s most hard hit partners are cruise lines. Several major carriers, such as Princess Cruises and Viking, have announced they are temporarily suspending many cruises.
“We want to be advising and educating our clients prior to coronavirus, just the same as during and after,” he said. “The message we would love to share with everyone is that this is why you go to a travel advisor, so you aren't on your own trying to figure this out.”
Bon Voyage understands why people may cancel out-of-country travel right now, but believe that the industry will bounce back.
“We’re telling people that if you have immediate plans, i.e. the next 30 to 60 days, to travel to Europe and beyond and you're uncomfortable doing that, we have no problem reaccommodating you, but we are also telling people that the world is on notice and attacking it (coronavirus),” he said. “Make your travel plans in the future, schedule your trips for the fall of this year or even next and if you're uncomfortable traveling we’re here to help you through that.”
Resorts
Brian Wright, general manager of Canoa Ranch Golf Resort in Green Valley, said they have not felt negative impacts of the coronavirus on their bookings.
“I’ve heard all of it on the media but I think down in Green Valley, it's not a big city so we don't get impacted as much down here,” he said. “We are in our busy season, and we’ll see if it impacts us down the line.”
The resort has taken precautionary measures, amping up cleaning and sanitization procedures. They have ordered new air filters for every room, obtained additional sanitizing wipes and are using storage bins for extra blankets and pillows.
Wright said they will continue to take preventive steps to halt the potential spread of coronavirus.
Rafael Manzo, assistant manager at Best Western Inn Green Valley, said that they have experienced a “reasonable amount of cancellations” due to the coronavirus.
He said that it's hard to determine an exact number since the cancellations only started recently, but he anticipates cancellations to continue.
The Best Western is doing extra sanitation in the hotel and deep cleaning as a preventative measure to keep guests safe.
The Vagabond Inn Executive Green Valley Sahuarita has also received a large number of cancellations for about a week.
Manager Jig Patel said that they have been receiving six to seven cancellations a day due to the coronavirus. He noted that people canceling reservations have mentioned their doctors cautioned them not to travel and the cancellation of major events in the area has played a part.