GVR Vice President Nina Campfield resigned her board seat Friday, a day after the candidates she backed failed to win any seats in the annual election.
Campfield's decision means one of those candidates will be seated with the new board as the next person in line.
GVR Communications Director Natalie Whitman confirmed Campfield will resign at the end of the term, March 30, the day of the annual meeting. Campfield had two years left to serve.
Laurel Dean, Jim Carden, Nancy Austin and Beth Dingman won the four open seats by more than a 2-to-1 margin over the nine-candidate field that included two incumbents.
The effort to make changes to the bylaws failed, 55-45 percent. A two-thirds majority was needed to pass.
Dean took in the most votes with 3,438 (17%), Carden received 3,425 votes (16.9%); Austin had 3,197 votes (15.8%); and Beth Dingman earned 3,193 votes (15.8%).
All four winners ran on a Members First/GVR4us slate, pummeling the Friends of GVR-endorsed slate and independent candidate Richard Sutherland.
Two sitting directors, President Mike Zelenak and Director Mark McIntosh, both endorsed by Friends of GVR, were ousted, with Zelenak finishing last in the voting.
Friends of GVR candidates Steve Gilbert had 1,507 votes (7.5%); Barbara Blake, 1,463 votes (7.2%); McIntosh had 1,434 votes (7.1%); and Zelenak finished with 1,191 votes (5.9%). Sutherland received 1,359 votes (6.7%).
As the fifth-place finish, Gilbert will be offered Campfield’s seat.
Gilbert declined to comment Friday about the election or whether he would take the seat. Campfield told the Green Valley News she would address questions after the end of her term in respect of the GVR Bylaws and Code of Conduct.
"However, I don’t think I will be saying it to GV News," Campfield said in an email. "(Editor) Dan Shearer has proved himself to be everything I’ve accused him of, and more. How could I possibly expect fair treatment?"
Campfield was the subject of February editorial calling her conduct and decision making into question, and several news stories after a blow-up at a meeting involving a GVR member.
Candidates react
Candidates from either faction weren't surprised by the results. But Carden wishes there had been more voter turnout. This year, 4,911 eligible votes were cast, a 36.9% turnout. Last year saw 4,896 votes cast.
“I want to make sure the board works together,” he said. “I’d also like to see more people show up (to meetings).”
Dingman said the results indicate members are unhappy with the current state of affairs.
“When you look at the votes of the slate, clearly, people definitely saw that the four of us were clearly not going to support what was going on,” Dingman said.
Looking back
GVR is coming off a rough two-year period, with board infighting, questionable financial decisions and often tense meetings.
Some board members took issue with the manner in which CEO Scott Somers was hired in December 2020. Top candidates were not disclosed to the members, as had been done in the past, and some board members said they were pushed aside in the decision-making process. Some said they didn't see Somers' contract until 10 days after he signed it.
“That was one of the reasons I decided to get involved and run for the board,” Carden said.
In September 2021, Director Carol Crothers was been censured for comments she made during executive session, which a majority of the board deemed abusive. Crothers apparently went after GVR attorney Wendy Ehrlich in the closed-door meeting after she advised Somers to stop holding one-on-one meetings with directors. He has since resumed them.
In January, multiple complaints and an investigation were lodged in connection with an incident where Director Nina Campfield ordered a member out of a meeting after hearing what she initially believed was an ethnic slur. The complaints also named Zelenak for not intervening and for his involvement in contacting the attorney looking into the matter.
The complaints were not substantiated in a closed-door vote, but the incident fueled vitriol among directors.
In February, a controversial proposal was brought forward to ban media from Green Valley Recreation meetings and facilities until a long-term policy was developed. The proposal was withdrawn and the director behind it, Connie Griffin, resigned.
Reflecting on results
Zelenak's initial reaction? "Relief," he said.
If he could go back in time, he wouldn't do anything differently. He advises that the new board maintain objectivity and stick to strategic plan.
"If they can do that, they will do well," Zelenak said.
Despite placing last among voters, the outgoing president has earned the admiration of Blake.
“He’s such a gentle leader, I give a lot of credit to Mike (Zelenak),” she said. “I think Mike did a very good job as a leader in difficult situations, he was so calm… and I think he did an excellent job.”
And despite being one of the losing candidates, Blake says she has no regrets aside from not being more up to speed on some issues.
“I was so brand new to this. I really did not know enough about GVR,” Blake said, adding she needed to be more versed in the organization’s finances and acronyms.
“I’m disappointed but not surprised with the results,” she said.
She said she has respect for all who ran and she hopes the winning slate will be “curious, compassionate and work for GVR – not against it.”
“I only want good for GVR. They can create it,” Blake said.
When asked if he has any words for the membership, Zelenak suggests attending the meetings to get a sense of the true deliberation on issues.
"Reliance on information from second and third-hand sources is subjective," he said. "Then you can make up your own mind, confident that the information you're using to form an opinion is accurate."
He asked that members keep in mind that board members are volunteers, giving up valuable time that they could be using for other interests.
"Appreciate their willingness to serve, regardless of the policy they support," Zelenak said.
Sutherland, the lone independent candidate, congratulated the newly elected board in an email to the Green Valley News.
"I am not disappointed," he wrote. "I am relieved that I will not have to deal with the endless minutiae that the board is forced to deal with."
The GVR Annual Meeting of the Corporation is at 9 a.m. March 30 at the West Center and via Zoom. Following the meeting at about 10:15 a.m., the new board will elect officers.