The Pima County Sheriff's Department can't seize a camel and a water buffalo from a woman being investigated for animal neglect because they aren't considered livestock under Arizona statutes.
On July 30, PCSD investigators went to a home in the 15000 block of South Avenida Kaye west of Sahuarita and took custody of an emaciated horse after officers with the Pima Animal Care Center became concerned about its condition. They were also worried about a camel and water buffalo on the property but couldn't get close enough to see the condition of some goats, which had escaped and were wandering the nearby desert area.
Detective Ted Noon said the property owner, Alex Warnock, had not been seen for a few days and there was no water on the property. At the time, Noon said he planned to cite Warnock with animal neglect for the horse, but was still investigating a potential case involving the water buffalo and camel.
Warnock did not show up at a hearing in Pima County Justice Court on Aug. 9, and a judge approved the seizure of the horse, Noon said. The horse is with a non-profit rescue organization, has put on weight and is now "doing fine," he said.
During the same hearing, the judge said Noon could not seize the camel and water buffalo because they aren't livestock.
Noon said he is exploring other ways to seize the animals, but neighbors have told him that Warnock is now showing up to the home periodically to care for them. He hasn't been able to find Warnock to cite her; either no one is home when he goes there or no one answers the door.
Warnock could face additional charges pertaining to the other animals, Noon said.
Warnock's neighbors called authorities in February to say her camels were on the loose and had made their way a couple of hundred yards down the street.
Deputies were able to shoo the 7-foot, 1,600-pound animals back to their yard but they had to be corralled after they ran free again the next day.
An animal neglect investigation was launched because deputies also discovered the animals’ water and food bowls were low. At that time, Warnock said she had been ill and had asked a relative to care for the animals while she was bedridden.
Investigators eventually determined the camels and several other animals on the property were in good health and had not been neglected.