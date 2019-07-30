A woman whose camels escaped her property west of Sahuarita twice in February is the target of another animal neglect investigation.
Pima County Sheriff's Detective Ted Noon said officers with the Pima Animal Care Center went to the 15000 block of South Avenida Kaye to investigate a leash law violation Monday and while they were there grew concerned about the condition of a camel, water buffalo, dog, horse and goats.
"There was no water and no one had seen or heard from the owner in at least a couple of days," Noon said. "Some water was delivered and the animals went for it very enthusiastically, I'm told."
Noon and other investigators with the Pima County Sheriff's Department went to the home Tuesday. PACC took custody of the dog and detectives made arrangements for the horse to be taken by For the Love of the Hoof, a nonprofit rescue and rehabilitation organization in Catalina.
The nonprofit's owners, Wendy and Jim Morris, along with their trainer, Brandy Van Aulen, discovered the horse and water buffalo are buddies and used the water buffalo to lead the reluctant horse into their trailer.
On a scale of one to 10, with one being emaciated and 10 being obese, the horse was a one, Noon said.
Based on the condition of the horse, Noon said Alex Warnock, owner of the animals, will be cited for animal neglect when she's located.
Detectives are waiting for a veterinarian familiar with camels and water buffalos to assess their condition. It is possible they may be seized as well, Noon said. The goats will likely being taken by the Arizona Department of Agriculture's livestock inspectors once they are corralled; they were roaming just outside Warnock's property Tuesday afternoon.
Warnock could face additional charges pertaining to the other animals, he said. While the animals did have hay, it is especially troubling they didn't have water, Noon said.
Warnock's neighbors called authorities in February to say her camels were on the loose and had made their way a couple of hundred yards down the street.
Deputies were able to shoo the 7-foot, 1,600-pound animals back to their yard, but they had to be corralled after they ran free again the next day.
An animal neglect investigation was launched because deputies also discovered the animals’ water and food bowls were low. At that time, Warnock said she had been ill and had asked a relative to care for the animals while she was bedridden.
Investigators eventually determined the camels and several other animals on the property were in good health and had not been neglected.