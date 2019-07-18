A 21-year-old California man accused of killing a Rio Rico woman and wounding a Casa Grande man and a 3-year-old girl has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge.
Mateo Zavala is facing first-degree murder in the June 29 death of Marilynn Pacheco, 25. He has also been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of a minor under 15, drive-by shooting and endangerment.
He was arraigned in Pima County Superior Court Wednesday and is being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Center on $1 million bail.
Motorists started calling 911 around 5 p.m. June 29 to report the driver of a Jeep Cherokee was shooting at a red sedan on northbound Interstate 19. Witnesses said both cars stopped in the median near Esperanza Boulevard and the gunman got out of his vehicle and continued to shoot at the car.
Court documents indicate the driver of the red sedan saw Pacheco, who was in the front passenger seat, bleeding heavily from the head. He then fled on foot with his 3-year-old daughter. They were picked up by a couple and taken to Arizona Family Restaurant's Easy Street Lounge, at the northwest corner of Esperanza and I-19.
According to family members, Zavala and Pacheco were involved in a tumultuous relationship.
Zavala traveled from California to see Pacheco's 7-year-old daughter without Pacheco's permission and began following Pacheco and the other victims from Rio Rico after he was denied permission to take her daughter to the movies, court documents indicate.
Pacheco's friend told police Zavala and Pacheco were arguing on the phone when he suddenly heard the back window break and felt a burning sensation in his neck, court documents state.
Zavala's next court date is Aug. 16.