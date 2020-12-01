As the COVID-19 pandemic rolled out, national parks saw an onslaught of visitors. Madera Canyon, a birder’s paradise in the Santa Rita Mountains, was no different.
Though it has been a challenging time for the organization and Madera Canyon itself, The Friends of Madera Canyon volunteers and board members have stayed busy with projects, rethinking their traditional programs for a digital format, and working to ensure the canyon stays safe and protected for people to enjoy.
A busy year
Board President Rusty Lombardo said Madera Canyon set a record this year for visitors. The Friends count cars for the Forest Service via a strip in the road, and Lombardo said May, June and July saw more than a 300 percent increase.
“As things shut down in Tucson, they grew exponentially here and the perfect storm was COVID and the Bighorn Fire, which closed the largest part of the Coronado Forest,” he said. “June was the biggest month with 18,000 vehicles.”
Most of the traffic came on weekends, where they saw 1,000 cars a day in the small canyon with 160 parking spaces.
The canyon was closed in March for a time and board member Linda Landry said the first two weekends back were jam-packed with people.
“Cars were bumper-to-bumper parking and there were a lot of people who had never been here who may not quite know the etiquette of hiking, carry your trash out and that kind of thing,” she said. “It was compounded by it being very dry, any of these grasses can catch fire from an engine on the grasses here. We noticed a definite increase in visitors because people needed to get out and didn't know where to go.”
The Friends are thankful there were no fires in the canyon this year, though there had been instances of people not putting out campfires.
Dealing with the parking situation was a challenge, and along with an increase in people there was an increase in trash.
“It's always the few who ruin it for the many,” Lombardo said. “A lot of people who came were very respectful. All we ask is that when people visit they treat it as though it were their own backyard.”
The situation was made more challenging because the Friends’ Monday cleanup was suspended by the Forest Service until just about three or four weeks ago out of COVID-19 precautions.
Santa Rita Lodge
Landry manages the Santa Rita Lodge, one of several places people can stay in Madera Canyon, and she said they “didn’t skip a beat” during this time.
“We never closed and for check-ins we had non-contact check-in, which is good,” she said.
Landry said their ability to give credit vouchers good through 2023 for guests making cancellations during COVID-19 helped save them.
“We lost all our birding groups,” she said. “March, April and May are the prime season and they all canceled. Now they’re all signed up again for 2021. If it holds, we'll be good.”
Santa Rita Lodge has remained open, but Chuparosa Inn Bed and Breakfast closed and has not yet reopened.
Volunteers
Lombardo said they have about 100 volunteers who do a variety of tasks, some more actively in the canyon and others more behind the scenes. The nonprofit group has served a mission of conservation through education since 1987.
The Friends manage the Visitor Information Station and hope to reopen it when the pandemic tempers.
“We had plans to open but that didn't happen,” Lombardo said. “Covid spiked and most of our volunteers are seniors so it was the right thing to do to leave that alone right now. Hopefully, this thing will start to plateau and recede and when it does and we feel it's safe we’ll reopen again.”
The Friends are responsible for information and print brochures, maps and publish a birding guide that is in the process of adding 14 bird species that have arrived in the canyon since it was last printed.
Reworking programs
The Friends are also responsible for a fourth-grade education program that brings students into the canyon.
Docents will go to the schools with what Lombardo affectionately calls the “canyon in a box” filled with skulls, furs, plants and other things a student might see in Madera Canyon. Students then spend half a day seeing those items in the real life setting.
“That was sort of a pride and joy, youth development, because our mission is conservation through education and we hope most of that is experiential,” Lombardo said. “To me, when you can reach out and touch it and breath it and smell it, it makes so much difference.”
With the advent of COVID-19, the program was canceled by the schools and the Friends felt compelled to rethink it. To keep the program alive, they went virtual, creating PowerPoints with photos, videos, activities and tests.
Lombardo said they have received rave reviews from the schools and it has since expanded to 20-minute video tours on their website of the Proctor Trail Loop. They’ll continue to do this in each season so students and others can experience the canyon as it would be throughout the year.
“Even though we were barred physically in some ways, it didn't mean we were going to give up on the canyon,” he said. “In a way it was almost a forced trajectory into the 21st century because we got involved in online learning and we expect to continue it.”
He’s hopeful to bring the kids back to the canyon next fall.
The Friends also had to rethink their concert series, one of its biggest fundraisers.
They were able to work with the Historic Canoa Ranch to bring four small concerts there, running from October to early November. Usually their concerts have about 80 guests, but they had to limit it to 50.
“We raised funds we would usually raise and in addition, we had many generous people who said keep the money. We don't want a refund,” he said. “It really helped us out this year."
They’ve already planned to bring music back to the canyon in spring, though they are prepared to go back to Canoa Ranch if they need to.
Trail work goes on
Trail work and restoration to some areas in Madera Canyon has been able to continue.
In late 2019, the group repaved and made the Proctor Trail ADA-accessible in collaboration with the Forest Service.
“Having this new access on top of COVID-19 was a really great thing and it was purely luck,” Lombardo said. “We had a window to get it done, and we got it done just in time before COVID.“
They were also recently able to replace the benches at its amphitheater, where they typically bring the fourth-graders. The Green Valley Hiking Club and Forest Service helped with the project and Boy Scouts cleaned the area.
Another project is in its first steps at the Mt. Wrightson Picnic Area and trailheads. In an eroded area, they will regrade and put in native plants. They will also restore 900 feet of the Super Trail, which leads up to Josephine Saddle.
The project will cost about $50,000 and is funded by grants from Freeport-McMoRan and Vulcan Enterprises. The Forest Service is contributing 50 percent. It will take about 30 days and Lombardo is hopeful it will be done next year.
The Friends of Madera Canyon has a variety of projects they look forward to in the near future and just want to encourage people to come to the canyon and enjoy it safely.
“It's been a challenging year but I think, by and large, The Friends, Forest Service and volunteers took the lemons and made lemonade," Lombardo said. "It's been a great year and during this thankful season we are certainly thankful that we can still move forward."