One key economic indicator, new business licenses and renewals, is seeing momentum in the Town of Sahuarita.
As of Dec. 13, the town recorded 1,522 business licenses, which is 223 more than the 2018 total of 1,299, and a 17 percent rise. The rest were renewals.
Most of the gains were in four categories: construction (52); service (47); “other” (35); and retail (29).
Business licenses are permits issued by municipalities that allow individuals or companies to conduct commerce within the government's jurisdiction.
With 456 licensees, the construction category is the largest of the bunch. They are mostly contractors doing work in the town; however, the vast majority of these businesses are physically located outside Sahuarita, according to Victor Gonzalez, the town’s economic development director.
Easing business entry into the formal economy for self-employed folks and small businesses is a key goal, so the town doesn’t charge for the licenses, Gonzalez said.
On the service business front, Gonzalez said Sahuarita has a strong home-based business presence. The typical service business provides intangible products, such as accounting, consulting, education and insurance.