The national bus driver shortage hit closer to home this week.
On Friday, Sahuarita Unified School District families were told several bus routes would be temporarily suspended this week, leaving some families to get kids to school on their own. The suspensions could continue for several weeks, and the routes that will be suspended will rotate.
SUSD Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said the district came to a point where they realized staffing would not be enough to support full bus service.
“Between training, hiring and our consolidation of routes, what happened is we did not have the resources to deploy to ensure we could cover all our routes at the level of service we’re accustomed to delivering,” he said.
Though Valenzuela said they were at “thin margins in terms of staffing,” the first couple weeks of school had gone fairly smoothly.
“But over time it was clear with additional attritions and medical situations we couldn't operate that way so we've had to make adjustments,” he said.
SUSD started the school year with 26 drivers and 10 open driver positions, which they still hope to fill. They have 48 routes, including suspended routes. Per state statute, school districts are not required to provide transportation to or from school.
“What it would take to halt suspensions would be additional individuals becoming credentialed,” Valenzuela said. “We have two in the training pipeline and we welcome more. We have at least one medical situation in place.”
Further adding to the issue is an increase in ridership. Valenzuela said last year they transported 2,966 students. They're now at 3,445, a 16 percent increase.
Continental School
SUSD has been getting help from Continental Elementary School District, which currently covers three morning routes to Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools.
CESD Transportation Director Stephen Lane said the partnership with SUSD started in the summer.
“We aren’t covering the afternoons because their afternoon times are the same as ours," Lane said. "We wouldn't be able to do it.”
Lane said while they worked with SUSD last year covering some field trips taking on regular routes is new.
“I think with the partnership with Sahuarita, we’re supporting them in a time of need,” he said. “I think that’s something to be utilized — developing a good friendship and teamwork atmosphere.”
SUSD is paying CESD $22.50 an hour and 48 cents per mile for the routes they cover.
As far as their own routes, Lane said they reintroduced one this year, meaning less-crowded buses. Their ridership has also lept from 61% of the student population last year to 81% this year.
“It’s not necessarily anything specific,” he said. “The population is worried about gas prices which could be adding to that, but I’m not 100% sure."
He has 10 drivers on full routes, covering morning and afternoon. He also has two regular substitute drivers and several staff including himself as backups.
Parents weigh in
The three SUSD routes are likely not going to be the only ones subject to temporary suspensions.
Valenzuela said they will monitor routes and rotate which will be suspended each week so the burden of finding transportation doesn't fall on the same families.
He said it's a priority to keep communication strong with parents so they can make arrangements.
"The rotating suspensions we’re rolling out, we are planning for them to the point of fall break," he said, but hopes they'll end sooner.
For parents on the impacted routes, it's now a matter of figuring out how to get their child to school through carpooling or other means.
For parent Yadira Molina, the suspensions on Route 25 have affected her work schedule.
“I have called in to work late twice, yesterday morning and this morning,” she said. “I have notified my manager that I may have to adjust my work schedule if the route is not up and running next week but even here at work we are short-staffed. I work in healthcare so it has been difficult to have to come in late and make last-minute changes.”
Molina is finding a way to make it work by having her kids carpool with a friend to Anza Trail School.
“Hopefully, the district can offer some kind of incentive so people can actually want to be bus drivers and help them get more staff,” she said. “I hope the bus routes are up and running by next week.”
If her route isn’t back up next week, she is hopeful the district will work with families to allow earlier drop-offs for people who have to be to work early.
“This experience goes to show how much we rely on the bus system for transportation and how we should always have a Plan B in place,” she said. “I am not upset that this happened. I just wish they had sent out an earlier notice and not waited until Friday night to notify parents. That way we could have made work arrangements and other transportation arrangements.”
She said it has been "hectic," and parents have been calling each other to ask, "Who’s dropping off your kids? Who’s picking up your kids?"
Tracy Stevens’ son is also on route 25 to WGHS.
His morning bus rides are still in place, but Stevens has to pick him up after school this week.
“Since my son is in the band, he stays after school three days a week for practice so it isn’t affecting us too much,” she said.
Stevens is hopeful that the district can hire more drivers soon.
“That most likely means offering more pay for the drivers," she said. "I hope that they’re able to get the children to behave while on the bus. It is a stressful job driving 30 plus kids, some of which seem to completely disregard the rules, the drivers and their safety."
Multiple parents turned to Facebook to offer help with carpooling to parents who rely on impacted routes.
Among them is Ashley Cummings. She drives her sister to Anza Trail every morning, so while their family is not affected she posted on the Residents of Rancho Sahuarita page that she was willing to help.
“I offered to carpool because since I’m already taking my sister and I know a lot of parents work so I wouldn’t mind helping since I do have time in the morning,” she said.
Valenzuela said the suspensions are not ideal, nor the option they wanted to take, and they will work with families as much as they can through the challenges.
“Patience, support and communication are all virtues and life skills that are really important in this situation to help us get through to the other side, and I’m confident this will be temporary,” he said.
SUSD pays bus drivers a starting wage of $15.20 per hour, and a spokesperson said they are looking at a pay increase.