A couple of bulls found themselves a lovely little oasis to escape the rugged desert terrain. Unfortunately, it's right in the middle of a residential area, and it's not uncommon in Sahuarita.
The bulls have been frequent visitors to the area known as the greens in Rancho Resort, right behind the clubhouse. The large grassy area is lined with trees and has a fountain, all of which the bulls seem to enjoy.
Neighborhood watch coordinator Frank Young said the bulls first started coming sporadically to the area around January, but he's seen them regularly for the last two weeks.
Young said he's been letting residents walking in the area know there are bulls on the lawn when he notices them meandering.
"They just discovered the grass on our greens, and they love it," he said. "They've adopted us is what they've done."
Young said the bulls do pose a safety concern for unsuspecting residents who might not notice them as they approach the area.
He said this is especially true of one all brown bull with a white face that lies down in the grass and isn't noticeable as the sun goes down.
After spending a few hours one day watching the bulls and warning residents, Young called the Sahuarita Police Department.
Sgt. Michael Blevins said he didn't have any statistics on how often the department responds to calls about livestock encroaching on populated areas but he said it's not an unusual event.
"We have some areas that are just open range," he said. "So it's going to continue to be a common thing as long as we have that."
Rancho Resort and Rancho Sahuarita community director Michelle Moreno said management reached out to the Arizona Department of Agriculture last week for a solution after the bulls showed up Friday.
She said having SPD herd the animals out of populated areas has been a temporary measure.
The state's Agricultural department didn't respond to multiple messages and emails Tuesday.
Blevins said officers use light and sound to herd the animals away from communities and advised residents to call SPD rather than shooing livestock away on their own.
And with ranches and the reservation nearby, incidents with livestock wandering into residential areas will continue to happen.
"Horses, bulls, cows, it's been that way for the last 14 years that I've been here," Blevins said.