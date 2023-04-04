bug1.JPG

Emily Wolverton repairs specimens by adding antenna. She said pinning and repair is delicate work. 

 Jamie Verwys | Green Valley News

Framed butterflies, earrings made from beetle wings or maybe a bag of mixed bugs for those who are just learning how to pin insects.

These are all popular items at BicBugs, an internet-based supplier of insect, butterfly and moth specimens based in the Green Valley area.

bug2.JPG

BicBugs General Manager Jaclyn Ouellet pulls out one of thousands of trays of insects at their facility. 
bug5.JPG

A selection of customer favorites.
bug3.JPG

Customer Service and Social Media Manager Emily Stafford shows an antique collection from the 1950s. 
bug4.JPG

General Manager Jaclyn Ouellet shows specimens in their Green Valley-area warehouse. 
bug8.JPG

BicBugs sells mixed bags of butterflies and bugs that are inexpensive for people who are trying out pinning for the first time. 
bug6.JPG

Emily Wolverton said "I'm good with tiny things, fragile things. I'm no stranger to applying glue with a pin."

 
bug7.JPG

General Manager Jaclyn Ouellet holds a package of butterflies ready to be shipped. They have several methods of securing the bugs for shipping.


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

