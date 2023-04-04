Framed butterflies, earrings made from beetle wings or maybe a bag of mixed bugs for those who are just learning how to pin insects.
These are all popular items at BicBugs, an internet-based supplier of insect, butterfly and moth specimens based in the Green Valley area.
Its collection of bugs is popular with artists, scientists, collectors and oddity shops and they've even been purchased and used in movie and TV show productions including Disney's “Bunk'd,” “Bill Nye Saves the World,” “Outer Banks” and “The Tonight Show.”
Within its warehouse there are thousands of specimens that customers hang on the wall or use for artwork.
General Manager Jaclyn Ouellet has been with the business since it started in 2011, and said they are one of the largest suppliers of insect specimens.
“We are the leading supplier of bugs in the entire U.S. and pretty much in the world,” she said. “We have thousands of different species of insects, which is really cool to be kind of stashed here in the desert.”
Ouellet was studying entomology when she found the job opportunity with BicBugs.
“I was volunteering at the UA’s entomology lab and I was really fascinated by insect diversity and then this job listing popped up,” she said. “They didn't require a degree, and trying to find a job in this field without a degree is just crazy because I was still working on it.”
“I got it and I've been in love ever since.”
She says it’s the perfect place to share her love of insects with a somewhat surprisingly large worldwide community of bug fans.
How it began
BicBugs started in 2011, when owners Alex and Victoria Bic began to sell pieces from their own collection. Ouellet said the business grew out of that.
“It started out with Alex and Victoria, who were only selling Lepidoptera — butterflies and moths,” she said. “They had a very small collection and then they grew and their business became more popular.”
The original focus grew to include more specimens like spiders, grasshoppers and beetles. Ouellet said their insects are ethically obtained, most from farms in other countries.
“All this is through butterfly farms in other countries where the business owners have established connections,” she said. “They have built these butterfly farms to help the natural populations, which is incredible.”
“We have local species too, but the vast majority of specimens are from Indonesia, Peru, Papua New Guinea, Malaysia. I think we have specimens from 30-plus countries.”
BicBugs only sells bugs in the United States.
“We don't ship internationally, unfortunately, because of permits and all the stuff that goes into that,” Ouellet said. “They are once-living things so there's a lot of paperwork behind that if you are sending them out of the U.S.”
For rarer or stranger specimens, they often find them in collections donated or sold to them.
“Most of the stuff is either common or weird and we do get kind of rare stuff from time to time but usually it's from acquiring another collection,” she said. “We have big collectors all over the U.S. and when they decide to part with a collection or they pass away their family will sell their collections to us. And that's how we acquire really weird, quirky things from collectors.”
Keeping the insects preserved is fairly simple in the warehouse.
“It's kind of in the way they are collected, via natural death or not,” she said. “Generally they are freeze-dried and sometimes for other things like scorpions we soak it in alcohol to persevere it. Once they are in a preserved state they last for a lifetime as long as they are cared for."
Customer Service and Social Media Manager Emily Stafford said the specimens are not difficult to care for when purchased.
“It's pretty easy to keep up with them,” she said. “I mean I've had a collection hanging in my apartment for awhile and nothing has ever happened to it. It's not super common for damage, but it can happen.”
How it's done
Some of the popular items at BicBugs are framed butterflies or pinned insects.
Pinning the insects takes a steady hand and is fragile work. And along with pinning insects for display, BicBugs pinning team does repairs to specimens
“They pin, frame, repair, all kinds of work on specimens,” Ouellet said. “One thing that's really important to us is making sure no specimen goes to waste because these were once living things and they deserve to be loved and admired and appreciated in the world.”
They might repurpose wings or add antennas to damaged specimens.
Ouellet said while they have many regulars, people of all experience levels shop there so they sell mixed lots or imperfect specimens for people to practice pinning.
“Some people want to try out pinning and framing so we offer this for beginners because your first time pinning you're going to break a lot of stuff,” she said. "It’s very meticulous work and this is a cheaper alternative for people to dip their toes into pinning and preservation.”
“We sell mixed beatles, too, for people who maybe don't know what they want to buy and just know 'I want bugs.'”
They like to use every part they can. If a specimen is damaged, they may repurpose the parts in a piece of jewelry, sell it at a discount or use them for repairs.
Many of the jewelry items and ornaments were created out of a desire not to waste the insects.
“We would get damaged specimens where it has two good wings but maybe one is obliterated and you can't repair it. So Victoria had the idea of why don't we laminate or put in resin and make jewelry,” Ouellet said. “We have requests for different kinds of jewelry all the time. So we have been slowly expanding our jewelry collection and slowly expanding on everything we sell.”
They have added replicas of insects for those who aren't quite ready for the real thing and bats they were able to procure from pest control companies in other countries.
Bug people
Stafford was interested in insects and had recently graduated with a degree in environmental science and conservation before coming to BicBugs.
“I did some insect work in an academic kind of way. I did field collection and so my first-ever bug collection was a lot of little tiny, insignificant looking bugs. Coming here was so much fun. I just love the work," she said.
Training for new employees takes about three months, with thousands of scientific insect names to learn. They play trivia games each week to test employees' ability to identify species.
Many customers send in photos of art they create with the specimens or their own pinned insects. Stafford makes tutorials on how to pin on their social media channels, and they like to offer help for newcomers.
“This helps you get interested in nature and it's easy to ignore what's out there in nature every day,” Ouellet said. “It's easy to walk past bugs and not pay any mind, maybe observe a passing butterfly here and there.”
“It really enhances your experience outdoors to be able to observe and think about every little thing on the planet.”
The way they see it, there’s something for everyone at BicBugs.
“You need bugs in your life, whether some people just want big beautiful butterflies on display and other people are interested in dragonflies or beatles,” Ouellet said. “Whatever it is, there is some kind of bug for you.”
“There's a bug for everybody.”