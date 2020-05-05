Two suspicious brush fires broke out along Sahuarita Road on Tuesday at about the same time, fire officials said.
One was south of Sahuarita Road near Melpomene Way, which is about 12 miles east of Sahuarita. The second was at Wentworth Road a bit east of the first location. They totaled about 35 acres, all on state land, according to a GVFD spokesman.
Green Valley Fire District, Corona de Tucson, Rincon Valley and state firefighters responded. Both fires were moving toward homes when they were contained.
The fires both were reported about 12:45 p.m. and are being called suspicious, the official said. Air crews were called out to drop retardant lines.