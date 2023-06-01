AZ State Forestry_CedarCreekFire.jpeg

Firefighting crews were able to fully contain the Cedar Creek Fire near Arivaca to about 106 acres by Thursday morning, according to to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. 

Green Valley Fire District crews helped contain a roughly 100-acre brush fire earlier this week that broke out just five miles east of Arivaca.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department sent out a community alert about a reported brush fire — later named the Cedar Creek Fire — in the area of West Hardscrabble Road and South Cedar Creek Road.



Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

