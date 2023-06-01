Green Valley Fire District crews helped contain a roughly 100-acre brush fire earlier this week that broke out just five miles east of Arivaca.
Around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department sent out a community alert about a reported brush fire — later named the Cedar Creek Fire — in the area of West Hardscrabble Road and South Cedar Creek Road.
According to the alert, GVFD personnel on-scene reported the fire was “moving fast” and warned residents in the area to prepare for a possible evacuation, though ultimately no evacuations were ordered.
At around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management assumed command of the incident, and added that the fire had covered about 40 acres, with high winds pushing the blaze north.
Wednesday evening, the department said via Twitter that firefighters had stopped the forward progress on the fire after it burned about 100 acres.
By about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, the agency said the fire was 100% contained to 106 acres, and crews were continuing to put out any lingering hotspots.
A spokesperson for the Arivaca Fire District said an estimated 30 personnel responded to the incident, including crews from Arivaca, Green Valley, Helmet Peak, Three Points, Tubac and Rio Rico.
According to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the brush fire appeared to be human-caused, with initial indications that it was sparked from an individual welding or cutting metal.
No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone