Brothers Gabriel and Nate Brown have been performing together for as long as they can remember.
As kids, they started singing the national anthem at sporting events and had a band called Just Passing Through that took them to Nashville for a bit.
Then there’s their individual projects like Gabe’s YouTube channel with more than 4 million followers featuring impressions and voice-over work, as well as music the two create together.
The brothers caught the eye of America’s Got Talent, where they will be featured on the next audition episode Tuesday, June 14.
It’s a different act for them, and they will have to wait to hear if they move on to the next round.
Gabe, 32, who moved to Sahuarita about four years ago, said AGT producers have been in communication with him the last four years but it didn't work out until now.
“They would reach out to me and see if I was interested and I would say yes, then it would fall through,” he said. “It was only this year I reached out, just submitting a video of mine for the audition — they were doing video auditions because of COVID.”
“I got a response back saying a senior producer was also interested and things started moving.”
AGT wanted Gabe to do an impressions act paired with music to create a unique variety show. He knew his brother Nate, 30, who produces and writes music with him and for other artists, was the right person to join him.
“I feel like our best work is when we work together and they really went for that because Simon Cowell really likes family acts and it was also great for me and us,” he said. “Things changed drastically from what it was supposed to be to what it ended up being, but I am very happy with what it ended up becoming and we are hopeful we move on."
The filming was the first time Nate's been nervous about a performance in a long time.
“We've been on plenty of stages but this was a very different thing and I had a lot of nerves, partly because the nature of the act has a lot of improvisational elements so we couldn't actually rehearse the act before we went on stage,” he said. “We had to go up there and hope our skills got us through, so that was very unique."
Songs and skies
Gabe and Nate both served in the Navy.
“We were doing our own thing and we ended up getting back into music while we were in the military,” Gabe said. “I ended up in the U.S. Navy band. I joined to become a Navy SEAL but I was injured and I couldn't do it.”
Gabe ended up performing all over the world with the Navy band, singing in native languages of the countries he was in.
Nate, who lives in Tucson, wanted to go to school for music but was inspired to follow in his brother's footsteps and join the Navy. He was accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy to become a fighter pilot, which he did for a couple years.
“I was like, if I could be an officer then I can make him salute me, and it was kind of a little-brother thing I wanted to do," Nate said.
While there, he created Navy Beats, which he described as a music club focused on electronic music production. It received funding from the commandant of the academy.
After the Navy, Gabe began doing voice acting work in Vancouver and started his YouTube channel Black Gryph0n. It now has millions of subscribers and he creates videos of impressions, songs and music with Nate.
“I sharpened my impressions while I was in the military singing different languages, I just kind of learned how to make my voice sound like different voices,” Gabe said.
Nate's YouTube channel, Baasik Music, features music he's created with Gabe, other artists and himself.
“I've been doing mostly production and writing for other artists but primarily work with Gabe,” he said. “We've been making music together ever since we can remember and it's been something we’ve always loved.”
Though they describe their music as electronic pop, it varies. Fan music, songs they create about television shows, have been particularly successful.
“Gabe is involved with a lot of television shows and a lot of big YouTube channels," Nate said. "There's a lot of internet music that we do that's just for fun, then we have our own personal taste in music which is electronic pop/rock. A lot of times we are doing stuff for other people or writing music for TV shows."
AGT and autism
Gabe described their AGT act as a fusion of music and impressions.
They traveled to California to film at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
Show producers had a request — that they really be true to themselves.
Both brothers are on the autism spectrum and said they still have no idea how they will come across on the show.
“We were a little more ourselves in this performance and the producer who was working with us really encouraged us to take away some of the professional stage presence that we've built since we were young and just be ourselves,” Nate said. “We are both on the spectrum of autism so we have a little bit of those idiosyncrasies we've learned to mask a little when we step on stage.”
Gabe said the experience was exciting and a little nerve-wracking, too.
“I think the thing is taking the wall down and being that vulnerable on a stage like AGT, it's a really big gamble internally,” Gabe said. “I was teased very heavily as a child for being weird. There's still that fear if I don't go, 'Hey, how's everyone doing,' that people are going to be like, 'Those guys are weird.'”
One of the most memorable parts of filming for the brothers was the open and accepting environment AGT cultivated.
“Watching the show before we went to audition, it felt like they really celebrated that uniqueness. They want people who might not always fit in or maybe the people who have been bullied, because that brings out incredible talent,” Nate said. “So that was a huge draw for us and everyone there, the people we met, the other talent, it was incredible because we just felt that we were surrounded by a bunch of us.”
Though they don’t know if they will continue onto the next step of AGT, the Brown Brothers hope people take inspiration from their performance and story.
“I think a big thing we talked a lot about going into this was really encouraging others out there who might have felt like us growing up — a little out of place, like they couldn't be themselves, even if they weren’t necessarily experiencing bullying, the self doubt and insecurity which all of us feel on a daily basis,” Nate said. “Just showing you can not only not necessarily be controlled by that insecurity, but it can inspire you to make a change and build your talent and find what makes you unique.”
Gabe said AGT felt like it shared the same message of acceptance.
“I feel like in a weird way the AGT stage was a space like that where even though people in the audience don't know who you are they are ready to get to know you and accept you immediately for exactly what you present,” he said. “If you are up there and be yourself you are going to get support for being yourself.”