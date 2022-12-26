Vu brothers.jpeg

Shane Vu, left, and Dakota Vu pose after Shane’s graduation from the Southeast Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy in Douglas on Dec. 8.

 SPD Sgt. Mike Blevins

They say becoming a police officer is like joining a brotherhood – taking an oath to have each others’ backs, to protect each other and the community. Two new recruits to the Sahuarita Police Department have had plenty of practice in that.

After graduating from the Southeast Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy this month,  Shane Vu officially joined his brother, Dakota Vu, as a sworn officer with SPD. It’s the first pair of siblings the police department has employed together.

Vu brothers in front of town sign.JPG

Brothers Shane Vu, left, and Dakota Vu work in the Sahuarita Police Department.


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?