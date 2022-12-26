They say becoming a police officer is like joining a brotherhood – taking an oath to have each others’ backs, to protect each other and the community. Two new recruits to the Sahuarita Police Department have had plenty of practice in that.
After graduating from the Southeast Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy this month, Shane Vu officially joined his brother, Dakota Vu, as a sworn officer with SPD. It’s the first pair of siblings the police department has employed together.
“I joke that I sent him here first to see if this would be a good job, and so far it is,” said Shane, 31. “Seeing him go through the hiring process, the fragment of the academy he was going through, I thought the whole thing was really good.”
“Hopefully we just won’t let anybody down,” Dakota, 25, said.
The Vu brothers grew up in Santa Rosa, California, before their family made their way to the Vail area in 2008.
With their father having spent his career as a firefighter, both brothers eyed a career in public service from an early age, opting first to join the military. Shane would go on to serve in the Marine Corps for five years while Dakota served four years in the Army.
But after each completed their service, the brothers made their way back to Southern Arizona, still with a deep desire to serve and protect their communities and enjoy a career with a sense of purpose.
“I was really looking for something that was going to be purpose-driven, meaningful, and where I could really make more of a difference on the homefront… but also where I could come home, see my family, spend time with my brother and not be gone for these ridiculous amounts of time,” Dakota said.
“I was looking for something along those same lines, something where I could apply those skills I developed in the Marine Corps, and really apply that kind of service mindset and mentality to,” Shane added.
On a suggestion from their father, Dakota began looking into a career with the police department in Sahuarita.
After accepting an official offer from the department in January, Dakota graduated from the law enforcement training academy in July, and has been working patrol with SPD ever since.
“I really value getting to check on the community, making sure that everyone’s doing well – I like being out there, being that presence and just being there for the community when they need help,” Dakota said.
His brother wasn’t far behind. Shane started with the Sahuarita Police Department in July, and graduated from his training academy Dec. 8.
The brothers have not worked together previously but are excited to begin serving in the Town of Sahuarita as part of a new law enforcement family.
“I think it’ll be great. I think it’ll blend really well together, and just having that shared military experience, that commonality and outlook on things – whether we work together on the same shifts or not – I think will have a positive impact on those we serve,” Shane said.
“I’ve always kind of looked at it with this saying from the military, and that’s ‘anything in life worth doing is worth overdoing.’ That’s kind of why we both joined the military to begin with, looking for something that’s bigger than ourselves to make that difference,” Dakota said. “If I can have a career here in Sahuarita and at least make a difference in one person’s life, one person’s family, to me, that’s a success.”
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
