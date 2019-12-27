A closed gas station at 3000 S. Camino del Sol is slated to open after the first of the year, according to the commercial real estate broker who helped ink the deal.
A three-year lease/purchase agreement was executed with Jeetendra Yadav in October, and the new tenant is moving forward with improvements at the site, said Stu Samovitz, a Green Valley broker. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
He said Yadav has already done “quite a few things there already” in advance of the planned opening. Samovitz said Yadav’s intention is to reopen the space as a Marathon gas station and convenience store.
“I’ve encouraged him to also open a neighborhood market with milk, bread, produce and other staples,” Samovitz said.
The Mercado del Sol convenience store, which is attached to the vacant Del Sol Cafe and was part of a Shell station, closed in April 2014, when the former owner locked up and walked away.
Yadav owns the Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins store at Rancho Sahuarita Marketplace/Fry's plaza and is planning to open the Kababeque Indian grill at the shopping center.
Repeated calls to Yadav were not returned. In August, he announced an opening date of October.
The number of places where people can buy gasoline is the U.S. has been dropping, according the National Association of Convenience Stores.
As recently as 1990, there were about 200,000 locations, including convenience stores, traditional service stations and other locations. Now, the number is about 150,000 and continues to slip.
Convenience stores now account for about 80 percent of all gasoline sold in the U.S., according to the association.