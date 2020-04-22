Guatemala is one of the most populous countries in Central America and one of the poorest. With over half its citizens living in poverty, health care workers often don’t have access to the education, resources and tools needed to save an infant’s life.
In 2007, Meg Dornfeld, an RN working in the neonatal intensive care unit at a Minneapolis hospital, was in Guatemala studying Spanish alongside another nurse from her hospital, Terri Teagarden.
They understood after observing the nurses working in Guatemala City’s Roosevelt Hospital that they could make a difference. If they could only open an opportunity for the women working in the hospital to learn new skills, they could save more lives.
“We saw the need and they welcomed us with open arms and it was just fun to teach because I was a neonatal resuscitation instructor in Minneapolis,” Dornfeld said. “With both our skills and expertise we felt we could share something and it's been very interesting.”
The pair formed the nonprofit Baby’s Breath Project in 2008, with a mission of sending small teams of skilled nurses to Guatemala once a year to provide neonatal care training to nurses and midwives.
Since its formation, the group has trained more than 400 nurses and midwives crucial skills to resuscitate an infant who's born not breathing, as well as care after birth.
Dornfeld has since retired from the hospital and now lives in Green Valley where she continues to serve as director of the group and leads the nurses and translators brought to train in Guatemala.
Improved training
The entire structure of the healthcare system and educational requirements in the country are far different than the United States.
“There's a lot of skills they (nurses in Guatemala) didn't have because they aren't trained at all like we are,” Dornfeld said. It’s like high school training and they decide maybe when they're 16 that they want to become a nurse.”
At its inception, Baby’s Breath was focused on nurses at Roosevelt Hospital, and they provided a more hospital-catered lesson plan. Women from across the country would travel to get the free instruction.
Over time, Baby’s Breath found a new focus, training midwives in rural areas. The group has been using the Helping Babies Breathe program, designed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, since 2012.
“In this program, the goal is to give the baby a breath within the first minute of life because that's considered the golden minute, el minuto de oro,” Dornfeld said. “The program is set up with more pictures rather than having a lot of writing.”
The program is designed to reduce neonatal mortality in resource-limited environments.
Each midwife or nurse who completes one of Baby’s Breath’s programs gets a certificate and a backpack loaded with equipment and tools.
Along with qualified nurses, Baby’s Breath brings along translators, and has even begun including local translators who can speak one of the many native tongues of the country.
Sara Martin met Dornfeld during Spanish classes at a Green Valley recreation center and their mutual friend Jan Saunders.
“We got to know each other during our different studies together and Jan had gone on the trip before last,” Martin said. “When she came back and said I needed to plan to do this I had some reluctance at first but Jan was persistent so I joined them this year.”
For her, working alongside these native women who are so appreciative for the opportunity to gain new skills has been an emotional and rewarding experience.
“You can't see those people come in the door for training and not become emotionally involved with them,” she said. “They come a long distance to be part of the training and many of them are older and it's a great sacrifice for them to come and a huge source of pride for them to have an opportunity to learn more and take something back to their community.”
Culture, history
Midwifery in Guatemala is often passed down by generations, and many of the women who dedicate their lives to childcare in the country were brought to it by a vision or dream.
Dornfeld and Martin remembered a 12-year-old girl who attended a training.
“She came with her grandmother who felt this girl had a gift to do midwifery and she had assisted her grandmother at a birth already even though she was only 12,” Martin said. “The grandmother felt this girl was called to do this job and the girl was in agreement with that, that she had talent and skill she needed to share.”
Dornfeld also has an emotional response to the work she’s done in Guatemala and the women so happy to learn new skills in their trades.
“I’m so thankful that we have that education to be able to share and what I've told all my nurses is no one has to be perfect,” she said. “If they can walk away with a couple of those skills they have improved their situation and what I keep telling the midwives is you are the ones who have the knowledge on how to take care of the mothers and we are the ones who have the knowledge to care for the babies and this is a time to share our knowledge.”
Typically, Baby’s Breath does one trip to Guatemala a year, but the coronavirus has made it difficult to know how far their schedule may be pushed back. With the country’s borders closed, and limited medical supplies available, Dornfeld said it may delay their next trip, though it is her intention they will go early next year.
The nurses who go on trips are level 2 and 3 from two of Minneapolis's hospitals. Each pays their own airfare and fills out an application explaining why they’d like to attend. Baby’s Breath Project covers all other costs, lodging and food.