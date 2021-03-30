BRAKEmax Car Care Centers launched a new community support program earlier this month, which benefits restaurants by giving educators some free food.
BRAKEmax, which provides several auto repair services, has purchased gift cards for local educators to use at area restaurants.
Among those benefiting are Sahuarita High School and Walden Grove High School and Pub 1922.
Jeffry Gardner, Vice President of Marketing for BRAKEmax parent company GB Auto Service, Inc., said the program is a way to give back to the community, especially industries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously, with the pandemic, the restaurant industry is hurting quite a bit,” he said. “One way we can try to help is with a cash infusion to local restaurants where we could help with payroll or other expenses they’re not exactly recouping. We’ve also seen teachers and educators working double-time with remote learning and everything else, so this is a nice way to give back.”
Gardner said SHS and WGHS were clear choices since BRAKEmax has a location in Sahuarita.
They picked Pub 1922 to purchase gift cards from because they are also in the area and are a local business.
Ray Flores, CEO of Flores Concepts Restaurant Group, which owns Pub 1922, said it was a nice surprise to learn of the gift card purchase.
“The pandemic has hit all of us so hard, so it’s wonderful to see a company like BRAKEmax help other businesses while also giving things to our beloved teachers at such an important time of recovery for our community,” he said.
BRAKEmax contacted the schools to get a count of their staff and bought 200 gift cards from Pub 1922 to provide to staff members.
“We’re really proud of local restaurants in Arizona,” Gardner said. “I know as a Tucsonan, one thing I always talk about is being a City of Gastronomy, so the restaurant industry is near and dear to all of us. I’m married to a teacher, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to give back to restaurants and educators.”
Gardner said they hope to continue finding ways to support the community.
Other schools benefiting from the program are the Agua Caliente Elementary School, Tanque Verde Elementary School, Emily Gray Junior High School, Tanque Verde High School, Marana High School, Sahuaro High School, Rattlesnake Elementary, Leman Academy (Marana campus) and Coyote Trail Elementary.