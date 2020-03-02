The 13-year-old boy accused of making online threats against Sahuarita Middle School in September will have to perform 10 hours of community service in a deal struck with prosecutors.
The boy will also undergo counseling to address his "self image/self esteem" and write an essay about what he has learned from his experience, said prosecutor Dale Cardy, who heads up the juvenile division of the Pima County Attorney's Office.
The teenager, who learned of the consequences in Pima County Juvenile Court on Monday, has until June 3 to fulfill the obligation, Cardy said.
The boy was one of two accused of posting online threats against Sahuarita Unified School District schools within hours of each other.
Authorities believe a former SUSD student now living in Puerto Rico posted cartoon-style images with threats about shooting up Anza Trail School, Walden Grove High School and Sahuarita High School on Instagram and other social media sites Sept. 29.
The following afternoon, a photo of firearms was posted on Instagram and a statement was made about shooting hundreds of students at Sahuarita Middle School. The same photo was published in August in the Orange County Register with a story about police in Fullerton, Calif., recovering firearms and ammunition from a gang member.
An arrest was made within minutes of the SMS threat and it is that boy who was sentenced Monday.
At the time of the incidents, SUSD Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said those responsible for the threats would "absolutely" face disciplinary action if they were students in the district. However, the school district has a policy of not commenting on what, if any, disciplinary measures are taken in specific cases.
The second boy was never formally charged because he is in Puerto Rico.