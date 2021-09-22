Every fall, thousands of people including indigenous people like the Mayos, Yaquis and O’odham, make a traditional pilgrimage to Magdalena de Kino in Sonora, Mexico, for the Feast of Saint Francis.
Most make the journey on foot, in some cases taking several days to arrive and make their mandas, or offerings, to the town’s patron saint, San Francisco Xavier.
The Border Community Alliance, a non-profit based in Tubac with a mission of border outreach, education and communications in Nogales, Mexico, tells the story of the traditional event in a new 30-minute documentary, “Pilgrimage to Magdalena.”
The film will have its premiere at the United Methodist Church of Green Valley on Thursday at 2 p.m.
BCA Board Member Sara Martin said the film was shot in 2019, and funded by a grant from the National Park Service.
“We are really proud of it and really attached to it; I tear up every time I watch it,” Martin said. “The reason the National Park Service was interested in it is because they have responsibility for the Anza Trail in some areas. There’s places where people use the trail when they’re making their pilgrimage.”
It features members of the Tohono O’odham throughout the film.
The film started screening this year for BCA members, sponsors and donors, but the showing this week will be the first screening for the public.
Martin said the documentary has also been accepted in film festivals, including the Religion Today Film Festival in Trento, Italy.
“We are up for a couple awards and they also asked permission to put the film into something called Vatavision, and that is a project of the Vatican,” she said. “They’re creating a religious-bent Netflix, if you will, in Italy right now. We have visions of the pope sitting with his cocoa at night and watching ‘Pilgrimage to Magdalena.’”
One of Martin’s greatest hopes for the film is to get it into local schools so students can learn about the cultural tradition.
During the screening, Jerry Haas, BCA’s senior advisor and a co-producer of the film, will provide an introduction and there will be time for questions.
Martin said the biggest question that’s come their way is what will actually happen with the Oct. 4 Feast of St. Francis associated with the pilgrimage.
“Starting in late September is when a lot of people begin heading in that direction and it’s kind of an unknown right now,” she said. “Last year, the chapel was closed, so people went but they couldn’t finish their mandas (offerings) and there were not the festivities from the past. This year the rumor is there won’t be as many festivities but the chapel may be open.”
BCA’s new executive director Celia Bavier, will also be introduced to the community at the screening.