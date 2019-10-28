A Sahuarita man arrested in Tucson in a bomb threat case Oct. 18 was the subject of a Sahuarita Police Department call three days prior.
According to Sahuarita Police Sgt. Michael Falquez, dispatchers received a 911 call from an apartment complex in the 1000 block of West Beta Street around 1 a.m. Oct. 15. The dispatcher could hear sounds of an argument in the background.
When officers arrived, they found Joseph P. Collins, 30, in the parking lot and they learned he had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, Falquez said.
After Collins was arrested he told officers he'd swallowed heroin and methamphetamine and he was taken to the hospital, Falquez said.
On Oct. 18, authorities received a call around 1:20 a.m. about a man breaching a fence at Tucson International and driving on the airfield.
The man, who was later identified as Collins, exited the airfield and Tucson police began pursuing him. During the pursuit, he called 911 and told dispatchers there was a bomb in the vehicle and it would detonate if he stopped, said Officer Francisco Magos, a TPD spokesman.
Collins was taken into custody by Tucson Police Department officers near 12th Avenue and Drexel Road around 2 a.m. and a bomb squad confirmed there was no bomb in the car.
Collins is in the Pima County jail on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia and the prior misdemeanor warrant in the Sahuarita case. He's facing aggravated assault, criminal damage and criminal trespassing charges in the other case.