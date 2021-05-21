The Pima County Regional Bomb Squad was called to the Green Valley Village on Friday to look at a suspicious bottle off La Canada Drive just south of Esperanza Boulevard.
After closer examination with equipment that can determine whether a substance is dangerous or explosive, the team determined there was no threat. It was a bottle filled with urine near the sidewalk.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department received the call around 10:58 a.m. and closed off the area with caution tape. There was no major disruption to drivers. Deputies closed one entrance into the shopping plaza.
Deputies on the scene said one of the men with the group of people waving flags at the intersection called to report a suspicious item located behind an electrical box.
The caller described it as a plastic bottle that had a sticker that read “Do not touch, explosive.”
A deputy said a group of people who have waved flags near that corner for months said “they encounter this all the time.”
The scene cleared around 1 p.m.
A Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesman said at this point they are unsure if any further investigation will occur.