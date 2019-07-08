A Madera Highlands resident was given five citations for disorderly conduct July 1 after Sahuarita police said she became upset with Arizona Game and Fish officers over a family of bobcats.
Sahuarita Police Sgt. Michael Falquez said police were summoned to the 800 block of East Grosvener Hills Place around 11:30 a.m. when Kathleen Lohnes began "screaming and cursing" at Game and Fish officers who had been asked to remove the family of bobcats from a neighbor's yard.
Lohnes, 58, believed the cats would die if they were relocated, Falquez said.