Though it’s still unclear exactly who knew what and when about former county administrator Chuck Huckelberry’s retirement from Pima County, one thing remained clear following Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting: it was perfectly legal.
A report published earlier this month by TucsonSentinel.com revealed Huckleberry, 72, changed his employment status with Pima County on July 4, 2021, exercising a clause in his contract that allowed him to retire and collect a pension while continuing in his position as a contractor.
But a majority of board members, according to the report, were unaware of the change, with some continuing to seek answers about why they weren’t notified of Huckelberry’s employment status earlier.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisor Steve Christy posed several questions to County Administrator Jan Lesher about Huckelberry’s decision. Lesher said specifics were limited because of the personal financial information at issue and the fact that it was treated with a standard of confidentiality that covers all county employees.
Lesher said Huckelberry told her he had begun to draw down his retirement benefits after July 4, but reiterated his decision did not affect the wording of his contract or his job as a full-time county administrator.
“There is a difference between drawing down his retirement benefits and retiring from Pima County,” Lesher said, adding that the practice also occurs elsewhere in the county.
“We have some 500 employees in Pima County today who are county employees who also access retirement benefits. It is part of the retirement system. It is his personal financial arrangement with the state…and, frankly, it was part of his relationship with you all as members of the board,” she said.
In an April 15 memo to board members, Lesher noted Huckelberry “instructed his Chief Executive Assistant, Monica Perez…to work with the Finance and Risk Management and Human Resources Departments to ensure compliance with ASRS,” and that he instructed a limited number of staff to “closely hold” this information, but could not provide a timeframe or specific details on who was involved.
Lesher also wrote that the “[r]ecords relating to Mr. Huckelberry's desire to receive retirement benefits are not maintained by the County,” and were personal communications he initiated with the Arizona State Retirement System (ASRS).
This information was properly processed and approved through the county’s human resources, finance and payroll departments, per the requirements of ASRS, but that did not necessarily require the information to be brought to individual board members, Lesher said.
“The forms that are required through the state require notification to Pima County as the employer, not to the five individual members of the Board of Supervisors. The notice was provided to Pima County…and as I understand, the paperwork that comes back from ASRS turns into the Payroll department,” Lesher said Tuesday.
Several supervisors acknowledged Tuesday that Huckelberry’s actions, which were permitted through his contract, were an oversight by the board.
“Do I agree that that is something that should have come directly to us? Yes, but that is our responsibility. That wasn’t clearly articulated in his contract, and so that’s our fault,” Supervisor Adelita Girjalva said.
“While the five of us are not happy with how we heard about this, what’s important for the public to know is what’s embedded in that last sentence [of Lesher’s memo], that the changes complied with all the rules and requirements of ASRS, county policies and Mr. Huckelberry' s employment contract,” Supervisor Rex Scott said.
“If Mr. Huckelberry were still an employee…we would doubtless have some questions for him as a body, perhaps as individuals…but I don’t think I have any questions about how Ms. Lesher or anybody else currently in county government comported themselves throughout this matter. I think you can say it gives the impression that something was up, but provably, there’s no reason to make that assertion,” Scott added.
Over the past few weeks, Lesher said her administration has taken steps to provide additional transparency to the public, board members and other administrators with regular reports that detail any changes in employment status among Pima County employees.
“I’m not in a position to go backwards on what may have occurred under a different administration, but I can tell you that what we’re recognizing where are the teachable moments that we can use to move a system forward to provide, we hope, additional transparency,” Lesher said.
Lesher’s contract
During Tuesday's meeting, supervisors also voted, 3-2, to approve a four-year contract for county administrator Jan Lesher, who was appointed earlier this month following Huckelberry’s resignation.
Under the contract, Lesher will receive a yearly salary of $260,000, plus health benefits, annual paid leave and a monthly vehicle allowance, but many supervisors took issue with the pay cut, and the elimination of many other benefits offered to the former county administrator that Lesher proposed.
Ahead of the vote, Lesher explained she used the Huckelberry's contract as a template, but stripped out additional compensation incentives that amounted to “significant dollars,” she said.
In Huckleberry’s latest contract with the county, he was also receiving a base salary of $292,000.
The proposed contract, Lesher said, was “fair and in keeping” with her experience and years of service.
“Some of the conversations I have had with some of you is the recognition that there’s a potential difficult optics for some that a man is leaving a job and a woman is taking that job and getting paid less,” Lesher said.
“I am at peace with the salary being offered…I’m in month three of being the county administrator and I have not worked at the county for 40-some years,” she said, adding that she hopes to develop a system to evaluate her performance that could lend to salary changes in the years to come.
Supervisor Steve Christy, who along with Supervisor Matt Heinz voted against Lesher’s contract, objected to some of the similarities he saw between Lesher and Huckelberry’s contract.
Though Lesher’s contract includes specific language that any changes or modifications to the contract would go before the board, Christy said he was disappointed the contract was largely based on Huckelberry’s, and advocated for “more safeguards” to be put in place.
Following the meeting, Heinz tweeted that his opposition to Lesher’s contract was specifically against the terms of her compensation, which he noted was stripped of “perks that amounted to about $75k annually,” and a salary that amounted to “a modest increase from her previous pay.”
“Ms. Lesher has proven herself an exceptional leader, during her days working for the State of Arizona, in the Obama Administration and now as the head of the County…I believe deeply in equal pay for equal work. We missed our opportunity today to put that fundamental and essential value into practice,” he wrote.