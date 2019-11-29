Staff and volunteers at Posada Life Community Services gave 30 vets from the Veterans Administration Southwestern Blind Rehabilitation Center an early start on turkey and all the fixings.
The Rehabilitation Center is a residential inpatient program that offers skill courses designed to help blinded veterans achieve independence.
Each veteran was greeted curbside Wednesday and escorted to the dining room by a volunteer, including director of the Posada Life Community Center Ellen March’s daughter Kelly Waynick and granddaughter Kaitlyn Waynick, a freshman at the University of Colorado, Boulder.
43 Miles North, a group of local musicians, provided entertainment with Nick Spiro on guitar and banjo, Sherry Walker on accordion, Dennis Bierman on drums, John Paulson on guitar and Rusty Ford on bass. It was their seventh time volunteering for the luncheon.
On the menu: turkey, sweet potatoes with apples, cornbread stuffing, vegetables and dessert of pumpkin pie and ambrosia — a colorful blend of cool whip with marshmallows, pineapple, coconut, pecans and orange slices.
But mostly the day was about friendly conversation and being together.