Harry Pike began losing his sight about 11 years ago, but a few months back he was given a new set of tools for independence through SAAVI.
“The biggest benefit they are teaching me is my independence at home and work,” he said. “It’s all about independence.”
The Southern Arizona Association for the Visually Impaired is a statewide nonprofit that provides resources and help for people who are blind, visually impaired or losing their vision.
Their closest office is in Tucson, though they can provide over-the-phone or virtual classes to Green Valley residents who can’t make the drive up.
Pike, who lives here, hopes to change that and is advocating to SAAVI to try and bring their services to Green Valley at least a couple times a week.
“We need people down here,” Pike said. “Sahuarita is growing, Green Valley is growing, Amado...where there's people, there's blind people.”
SAAVI CEO Michael Gordon said they have a small satellite office in Yuma, and hope to open other small offices in communities like Green Valley in the future.
“We’ve had long-term standing plans to hopefully — and we do anticipate it, it depends on funding from the state — to possibly open a small satellite office or make an arrangement with a local group to rent a space and provide center-based services in Southern Arizona for the Green Valley-Nogales area,” he said.
The state funding is not there to bring an office to Green Valley, but Gordon said they have the ability to bring instructors to clients in the area.
“Our approach has always been to assess and identify unmet need, assess the cost, and if we can afford it and it makes sense and it’s needed, then we’ll do it,” he said. “As a nonprofit we have the opportunity to try and be creative to work in that area and our itinerant teachers go throughout the state when they can.”
COVID-19 has made it more difficult for them to send staff to more remote areas due to travel and safety precautions, but they have also been able to add more remote or virtual services.
“That way we will do the initial assessment, follow up with recommendations of equipment, set a teaching plan for what needs to be done remotely,” he said.
Currently, Pike does classes twice a week over the phone with SAAVI.
The classes are free and so are the variety of tools and devices Pike has received like currency counters, braille tools, a device that tells him the color of clothes and ScriptTalk, which allows users to set their prescription bottle on a device which will read out the information to him.
Pike said he’s been taught how to use a variety of tools on his own phone through SAVVI’s help as well.
He’s been able to start learning Braille, can now go on walks alone as he can keep a SAVVI teacher on the phone with him, and has even been able to cook homemade tomato soup by himself thanks to a talking toaster oven.
Pike dreams of bringing more resources for the blind to the Green Valley area. Along with working with SAAVI, Pike is trying to start a local chapter of the National Federation for the Blind.
He also helped to bring SAAVI to Arizona Family Restaurant in October to provide information.
“I’m learning independence as a blind individual and in virtual classes I’ve learned so much,” he said. “Green Valley is large enough, and the bordering Sahuarita and Amado areas, so I'm going to bring education for independence for the blind.”
People who are interested in SAAVI services must prove their eligibility and enroll with the Arizona Rehabilitation Services Administration with the Department of Economic Security. For more information, visit saavi.us.