Gone are the days when Black Friday shoppers traded blows over flat-screen TVs and "must-have" Christmas toys.
On the Street: What brings you out on the busiest shopping day of the year?
The tradition has been put to rest, for the most part, by online shopping, deals that start weeks earlier and fewer deep discounts than in past years.
And Green Valley doesn't seem to miss it a bit.
With more retail choices a few miles north in Tucson, Green Valley and Sahuarita have rarely seen long lines and frenzied shoppers the day after Thanksgiving. Instead, locally owned and operated shops play the long game, focused on the coming winter visitor season and good old-fashioned customer service to get them through.
Here's a sampling of what was going on — or not — on Black Friday across Green Valley and Sahuarita.
True Value
True Value hardware at the Continental Shopping Plaza has a big Black Friday sale but they aren’t seeing long lines or packed aisles.
Owner Jim Capin said they stretch sales over a longer period of time rather than focusing on one day.
“It actually started last Wednesday,” he said Friday. “We are breaking it earlier now, like most retailers are.”
According to a 2020 survey by Adobe Analytics, 75% of all retailers are offering discounts sooner. Last year, the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics found that 52% of people surveyed took advantage of early holiday sales and promotions.
Capin said they have had “strong business” during November but holiday shopping doesn’t play a huge role in their annual sales. He said a seasonal boost in business is more tied to winter visitors returning to the area starting in October.
He has seen a change from the busy Black Fridays of the past, which he thinks might be for the better.
“On Black Friday itself, the day, it’s not as hectic or busy as it used to be, which is probably a good thing for everybody,” he said. “It is sort of spread out through the later part of November.”
“It’s a definite shift away from the crazy Black Friday morning shopping of huge lines and all that and so, that is hopefully a thing of the past.”
Quail Run Books
Kari Johnson, who owns and manages Quail Run Books with her husband, Duane, is experiencing her first Black Friday — they opened the store earlier this year.
“We’ve had just a couple of people trickle in, and being a brand new business we could use all the business that we can get,” she said.
“We don’t have any big sales – our books are already very cheap anyway – but we’re here so that people can stay away from Tucson and just have somewhere to go, and I always invite people to just come in and hang out.”
Sears
Licia Boroski, a sales associate at Sears in Green Valley Village, agreed that although their sales aren’t as huge as other department stores, Black Friday is a day to connect with local customers.
“Even if we don’t really sell a lot of things, it’s always a good way to get the word out and let people know that we’re here and that they don’t have to go into Tucson for everything,” she said.
Computer Works
Blaine Busboom, owner of Busboom’s Computer Works in Green Valley Village, said the Black Friday shopping weekend isn’t a big one for him, either. His busiest weekends are before and after Christmas.
“I’ve had a pretty quiet week in general, I think with family being around and stuff, but it’ll pick up again next week right before Christmas, and then again after Christmas, which are my busy times when everybody's getting new stuff and needs help putting it together,” he said.
Color Me Mine
Gina Poczulp, owner of Color Me Mine & VIP Designs, said she'll also be looking forward to the holiday season, which tends to be a busier time for her pottery shop in Green Valley Village.
"Black Friday is usually a quiet day for me, we’re not really doing anything huge. We’re just kind of transitioning from fall pieces to our Christmas stuff," she said.
“We moved in last year around September, so this kind of feels like the first real holiday season we’ve had because we were still in transition mode last year, so it’s feeling more and more like Christmas here.”
Great Clips
The Great Clips at Fry's Marketplace in Sahuarita was bustling mid-morning Friday.
Customers are snatching up a current special on a gift card offering discounts up to $4 per haircut, available through Dec. 12, good for mailing or stocking stuffers. Other than back to school, pre-holiday time is the shop’s busiest time, manager Jodi Paugh said.
Yummy Honey
Business was light Friday morning, but Yummy Honey vendor Harrison Heflin was still setting up his roadside stand along Nogales Highway. He plans on being there weekdays till the holidays with his specialty, locally sourced raw mesquite honey. His prices remain pre-COVID, although cost of the jars has increased, along with per-bucket price assessed by the beekeepers, which has risen $50, he said.
Rubs Massage & Facial
Counter traffic was light Friday morning, but Rubs' high season heading into the holidays, and also post holidays, is looking encouraging, said manager Michelle Monreal. Gift certificates are always popular this time of year.
By far, most-requested is the Getaway, a spa package including massage, facial and foot rub, Monreal said. Also popular are individual items or starter sets in zippered cases, of the business’s product line including sunscreen and cleansers.
Watch & Wonder
“Black Friday’s never been a big deal for us, just another normal day since we are mostly service,” said Watch & Wonder owner Ken Pedersen. But 2020 sales were an improvement over 2019, “so we’re thankful.”
This fall it began picking up in October for the shop, which in addition to servicing watches sells clocks, designer handbags, fashion wristwatches and silver chains and earrings, the latter of which always has consistent sales. There’s also a selection of greeting cards, jewelry and Pedersen’s own collection of LP record albums, which he finds in a variety of places. It’s fun just to peruse the collection for cover art, not to mention reminisce about the bands.
He expects business to stay strong through about mid-April, when winter visitors start leaving.
Ace Hardware
The store in Sahuarita, near Ross Dress for Less, does its top 10 days of business this time of year, said manager Jorge Leon.
On essential items, he’s seeing a slowdown. Doing brisk business are seasonal items, though. Fudge is back by popular brand; also selling well is holiday décor, ladders for decorating, power tools with all the accessories, items from the store’s Le Creuset cookware line and chutneys, jellies and jams collection.
The store’s largest sales category continues to be paint, ant that department was typically busy at mid-day Friday. New this season is a spray paint with glitter (an item on Leon’s wife’s wish list), and a kit allowing spray-paint colors that can be customized.
Cathey’s Sewing & Vacuum
Customers come in spurts here, said Geordy Cathey, one of the family members who help run the Sahuarita store and two in Tucson. During lunch hour Friday, traffic was light.
What’s hot? It depends on the user’s skill level, what they want to upgrade to, a number of factors, he said. New in the store is a small fabric line sold in fat quarters and primarily used by quilters. Classes starting in January will clue sewing-machine recipients in on how to use their new machines; others will supply numerous project items.