Southeastern Arizona is internationally renowned for its birding and is a major migration corridor for birds. Its desert habitat also supports species that live here year-round. But the persistent drought affecting the area has put extra stress on birds. We spoke to Chris Harbard, president of Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival, which is set for Aug. 3-6 in Sierra Vista (swwings.org).
Q: Is the drought affecting birdlife in the area?
A: The drought has been affecting many bird species but just how serious it is difficult to gauge. Droughts have been happening periodically for a long time, and in a desert environment most creatures are built to withstand it, up to a point. The obvious effect of drought is a lack of water. Surface water becomes hard to find but the whole aquifer deep down can start to suffer, and this can cause long-term problems which are not easy to see.
One of the most obvious and visual problems has been in vegetation such as the Emory and White Oaks, which are found close to the mountains and part way up them. These have been especially stressed and many which shed their leaves in March have not regrown them. This can be a big problem for wildlife as oak trees support a huge variety of insects which in turn support birds. What do the Acorn woodpeckers do without acorns – they have a hard time and are probably less than fit when it comes to breeding time in spring/summer leading to smaller numbers of young.
Last summer, Scott’s Orioles almost disappeared, and I saw very few young birds when usually there will be family groups of adults with several young. The adults will survive but without young to replace any losses there will be a population decline. Another iconic species of the grasslands, the Botteri’s sparrow vanished from our property and seemed scarce elsewhere last year. This spring one bird sang for a few weeks and then vanished.
These are just a few examples but there is no doubt that if the drought continues for much longer we may see more dramatic declines. What we don’t know is how long it would take to reverse these in the event of a good monsoon season. Birds have survived droughts in the past. Let’s hope enough survive this one.
Q: Is the drought affecting migration patterns, are birds having trouble surviving?
A: Migration is another matter. Birds pass through Arizona on migration, and some arrive in fall and spend the winter. The Sandhill Cranes at Whitewater are a good example of the latter and while there were plenty last winter, this will only be the case if water levels in the valley can be maintained.
The area is famous for its hummingbirds and the peak season in August and September was not as spectacular as usual last year. Some of the birds will be local but many are passing through from areas further north which may not have a drought. Any lack of water will affect flowering plants, and this would have some kind of impact on creatures which depend on nectar, like hummingbirds.
Migrants have the ability to move on and find a place where there is food, but the loss of a crucial refueling area could have a huge impact. Again, only time will tell.
Q: How do the hot and dry conditions affect birders?
A: Any impact on the birds will mean fewer birds for birders to watch, and many birds are less active during very hot conditions, preferring to stay in the shade which could make it more difficult to watch them. Most birders avoid the heat of the day and go out in the early morning when it is cooler, and any birds are more active. Otherwise, we have to make sure to take plenty of water with us, and this is especially important for visitors to the area who may not be used to such conditions.
Q: What can people do to help birds in crisis?
A: The best thing to do it to put out water for birds in a place where they can safely drink, with a hiding place nearby (a bush or tree) where they can escape a predator. Hummingbird feeders should be kept filled, especially later in the summer as numbers, we hope, build, and also kept clean as the sugar water quickly spoils in very hot weather. Also try to avoid disturbing birds as this can force them out into the sun when they need shade. Birds have no sweat glands and so can only pant to lose heat, which also means they lose a lot of moisture.