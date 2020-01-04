Canadian snowbirds who can’t get enough of Arizona’s winters have friends on Capitol Hill who want them to stay longer and spend more money.
While the extra time on the links or basking by the pool might be some Canadian visitors’ cup of tea, similar efforts in the past haven't panned out, and there are questions whether many of them are even interested.
Rick Thorpe and his wife, Yasmin, part-time Quail Creek residents for 10 years, spend six months at their Arizona home, and that’s just fine for them, he said in a phone interview from Penticton, B.C., where the couple spent the holidays. While he acknowledged the economic boost to local businesses and property tax rolls, he wonders how many would actually stay longer than the current six-month limit given that many have homes and families up north.
“They’ve (members of Congress) been talking about this extension for several years now,” said Thorpe, a retired executive with Labatt Brewing Co. and a former member of the British Columbia provincial legislature. “I think it will be very difficult to get through,” he said, referring to changes in homeland security and taxation rules. “Any kind of immigration-related legislation is a touchy subject in the U.S.”
The motivations for the extension are largely economic for the two Florida senators backing the bill — officially titled The Canadian Snowbirds Act — and they have framed the loosened visitor restrictions as a no-brainer because of the expected financial windfalls for the Sunshine State.
The proposed legislation would extend the time Canadians can spend in the U.S. to eight months – two months longer – without facing tax consequences.
Co-sponsored by Sens. Mark Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida, the bill (S.2507) would allow Canadian citizens over the age of 50 who either own or rent a residence in the U.S. to extend their stays. Florida has the largest representation of Canadians living in the U.S. – about 40 percent, according to the Canadian Snowbird Association, which backs the legislation. A similar House bill was introduced in 2017, but went nowhere.
The senators pointed to the impact of Canadians on Florida’s economy.
“Tourism is a crucial part of Florida’s booming economy, creating and supporting thousands of jobs all across the Sunshine State,” Rubio said in a prepared statement. “This bill will be a huge boost to our state’s economy by allowing the millions of Canadian snowbirds who visit Florida each year to stay two months longer.”
While the impact of Canadians already is significant, the potential boon of extending stays for Arizona’s tourism-driven economy means more business for airlines, restaurants, retail stores and attractions, Realtors and property tax coffers, according to one group that’s highly supportive of giving Canadians a longer reprieve from the harsh winters.
“We’re behind it 100 percent,” said Canada Arizona Business Council CEO Glenn Williamson. He said Canadian snowbirds add $1.4 billion in economic impact annually to Arizona, with the most upside in Maricopa, Pinal, Pima and Yuma counties. There is no breakdown for the Green Valley/Sahuarita area.
In addition to the half-year residents, more than 1 million Canadian tourists making the trek to the Grand Canyon State in 2018 spent another $1 billion, according to the CABC. Williamson also estimates that the number of Canadian tourists to Arizona annually will top 1.5 million within the next five years.
By some estimates, more than 1 million Canadians 55 years and older spend at least 31 days in the U.S. during the year. A large number stay three to six months. The majority of these winter escapees flock to Florida and Arizona, but California and Texas are also popular destinations, according to the Canada Snowbird Association.
While the decline in the value of the Canadian dollar has made sojourns to the U.S. costlier — groceries, restaurants, entertainment and golf green fees all cost more —it’s unlikely to deter seasoned snowbirds, many of whom are “people of means,” Willliamson said.
CABC reports that about 100,000 residences in Arizona are owned or rented by Canadians, spending $13 billion annually on real estate every year. Indeed, Thorpe said property taxes, HOA fees and utilities continue while the couple is back home in B.C.
Their own clubs
Thorpe enjoys gathering with fellow snowbirds at the Canadian Club at Quail Creek, formed in 2010, and which has grown to about 75 homeowners. That number doubles with renters included, he said. The social club has no dues, no agendas, no minutes and no attendance requirements.
The GVR Canadian Club, founded in 1979, also has a strong social focus, providing Canadians and their guests with an annual program of social activities like golf tourneys, pizza parties and wine and cheese tastings November through March.
“Aside from the obvious boost to the local economy – and culture, of course – the Canadian Club members add a dimension to the local community by supporting charities, such as food banks, to enhance the lives of those less fortunate,” said Bob Williams, a GVR Canadian Club member who believes a two-month extension is probably a no-go anytime soon. “Given the current state of mayhem in the U.S. government, the outlook for any kind of extension is uncertain at best."
Hereabouts, there’s “a big flushing noise at the end of March,” Williams said, referring to the Canadians who hit the road for home, especially of those who rent January through March. In addition to the sales and property taxes they shell out, Canadian snowbirds are still supporting the economy when they leave, said Williams, a retired engineer. He was referring to the costs associated with keeping their home and property maintained. Bob and his wife, Patricia, also purchased a car in Arizona.
As half-year residents, they enjoy their home, the weather and a backyard, which has great views of the Santa Ritas. They look forward to twice-weekly golf games, motorcycling on Thursdays and Bob's trips to the shooting range. They say they much prefer Green Valley to their previous U.S. residence in Punta Gorda, Florida, a condo where they wintered for nearly 15 years. Back in Ottawa, Ontario, the Williamses enjoy boating and timing their arrivals to doctors’ appointments and medical treatments.
They said they have paid out-of-pocket for MRIs during their time in Arizona since the waiting lists for the routine imaging procedure in Canada can be long.
“We keep an eye on the calendar,” said Bob, adding that there can be consequences for Canadians overstaying their welcome, such as a tax bill or hassles with their Canadian health benefits. The two countries scan passports and share information electronically, meaning Uncle Sam knows exactly how long Canadians are spending outside their home country.
"Our roots are there," Patricia said.