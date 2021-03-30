Sahuarita Intermediate School Teacher Luis Sainz wasn’t expecting a school assembly on Monday morning or being the center of attention.
He gathered together his fourth-graders, headed to the gym and listened to the announcement they would be discussing AZMerit testing. He knew something was up, but he wasn’t prepared for the surprise coming his way.
“When I walk in and she's saying AZMeritt2 testing meeting…I see both classes, and I’m like, what's going on here,” he said. “I figured since I’m not the one who knows what's going on, it's probably for me.”
Sahuarita Unified School District, the school, Sainz’s family, his students and a nonprofit organization were all there to surprise him with an award recognizing his commitment to teaching.
Sainz, who has been with the district for 15 years, was one of four teachers in the state to receive Chicanos Por La Causa’s 2021 Esperanza Latino Teacher Award.
The award from the nonprofit dedicated to equitable access honors Latino educators for their impact on future generations.
Lydia Aranda, President of CPLC in Southern Arizona, said the Esperanza Awards are a signature event for their organization.
“This award is a long legacy for CPLC and goes back to our very start, and CPLC was founded on advocating for access to equitable education and spreading that out to the community,” she said. “Esperanza means hope, and I really think that means so much right now coming out of the year of COVID and what communities are going through, having to collaborate, having to really innovate and be patient but still be able to stimulate learning, camaraderie and opportunity.”
Sainz is known around the district for his hard work, and SUSD Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said he’s a teacher who clearly cares for his students.
“Mr. Sainz exemplifies the best ideals of what it means to be a professional educator. He’s smart and tirelessly dedicated but genuinely cares about the well-being of the kids,” he said. “More than ever, the message of hope is so important, and he really inspires that in his kids. He really inspires them to have belief in themselves and their potential.”
Applications for the Esperanza Awards get sent out to all the state school districts to nominate teachers. Once the nominations are in, a committee reads each one to determine the winners. They look at an educator’s classroom impact, leadership, community involvement and growth.
The district and CPLC planned a surprise announcement of the award. Disguised as a school assembly, CPLC members and district leadership waited hidden in the gym until Sainz and his class was seated.
CPLC Event Planner Cathy Keppel said the event is a favorite for their organization and it was nice to see so many turn out for Sainz’s surprise.
“Once we chose our four teachers, I reached out to the nominator to tell her he was chosen and what we wanted to do was surprise him,” she said. “We gave a scenario of what we would do and made plans for the surprise. It was so nice to see his family here, and Dr. Valenzuela and a board member. He had a lot of support.”
Along with the award, Sainz received a check for $5,000 and $2,500 for the school.
“I mean, it feels great that I got it, but it feels even better that the school got money too. I feel better about that part rather than me getting this money,” Sainz said. “My kids are here too — my actual kids and my kids in class — and I think that's awesome they get to celebrate with me. The fact the district would put this all together, that means a lot.”
Teaching has long been a passion of Sainz’s. Though he was originally going to go to college for law at the University of Arizona after receiving a full scholarship from Pima Community College, he switched to education.
“I sat in one of my classes at the UA for a judicial review class and said, ‘Do I really want to do this my whole life? What do I really want to do?’ So, I switched to education,” he said. “I said I really want to teach and I think that's what's going to make me happy, and being a teacher, that's what you need to do. You need to be able to love it because if you don't love it, you're not going to stick around.”
His wife is also a teacher, and he said her support and understanding of what teaching involves had been a big part of his journey.
Governing Board member Denise Reis attended the surprise and said she feels lucky two of her children had Sainz as a teacher.
“He truly embodies the concept of selflessness and wanting kids to do well, being able to take them from whatever level they’re at and move them all this huge percentage is truly amazing,” she said. “It's absolutely a fantastic feather in the cap for the school and district, and most definitely his own cap.”
Sainz’s entire teaching career has taken place at SUSD, and he even did his student teaching work there.
“I did my student teaching here with a great teacher, a master teacher, Mr. (Mike) Lewis,” he said. “He taught me a lot, and I loved him. That's what I mean. I’ve been around really great teachers.”
Sainz said his career with SUSD had been a happy one and the award really speaks to the school and teamwork.
“Thank you to everybody — the parents, kids, everybody,” he said. “I've been really supported by the community here in Sahuarita.”
