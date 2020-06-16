The Green Valley Fire District continues to provide support in battling the Big Horn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson.
The district has sent eight personnel, an ambulance, a fire tender and a Type 3 fire engine.
As of Tuesday, the fire had burned 15,805 acres, an 11,000-acre increase since Thursday. The lightning-caused blaze broke out June 5, and was 30 percent contained, according to a Coronado National Forest update.
Tuesday afternoon, officials issued an evacuation order for Mt. Lemmon and Mt. Bigelow, including the village of Summerhaven.
“It’s still a very active fire and the weather, obviously, is not cooperating — high temperatures, low humidity, very active fire behavior,” L.T. Pratt, public information officer for GVFD, said Tuesday. “We had a cold front move through last night that generated a lot of outflow winds and so the fire spread."
The cold front brought humidity into the area which crews took advantage of to conduct controlled burning at the northeastern corner of the fire to slow its momentum as it emerges from Romero Pass, according to a Coronado National Forest update.
“The fire is definitely going to move in any direction that it has fresh fuel, which in these canyons and ravines the movement can be pretty erratic," Pratt said. "Right now, I would say the biggest movement is to the east of the major base of the fire."
The fire is trending toward Mt.Lemmon, the highest peak in the Santa Catalinas.
“Our biggest fear is it’ll line up to the terrain where it can make a run depending on the wind,” Pratt said.
“We’re still dealing with a lot of very rugged terrain, and with the high temperatures it’s not like we can put human resources on the ground there, it’s really risky,” he said.
Ground game
Pratt noted there are a lot of closures in place throughout the mountain range and current efforts are focused on getting protective measures in place for the Summerhaven community and other structures including the University of Arizona observatory and Pima County’s communication towers and equipment.
Crews are using bulldozers and excavators to bolster existing fuel breaks, remnants of the Aspen Fire of 2003, and placing portable water tanks among homes in the area to feed sprinkler systems and fire hoses, according to a CNF update.
“That’s what we’re trying to implement, especially around the communities; we have a lot of resources up there doing structure protection,” Pratt explained. “With the various homes and buildings, we try to clear out fuels from around those places so if fire does reach those areas the damage impact would hopefully be minimized.”
“The community as a whole, because of the devastation in the Aspen Fire, is aware of the precautions they have to take to be fire-wise,” Pratt said. “But it’s a new season, fuels grow."
“It’s a mindset of that community up there because they’ve lived through it and they’ve had to rebuild as the result of not taking those precautions. But again, we’re dealing with wildfire, there are no hundred percent guarantees.”