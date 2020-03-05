Roughly 200 people packed the Sahuarita Unified School District auditorium Wednesday to hear more details from SUSD officials who are considering changing what time students will begin and end their school days. Another 90 parents watched the event live on Facebook.
During Wednesday's Community Conversation, Superintendent Manny Valenzuela heard from numerous parents who expressed concerns about the safety of children waiting for buses in the dark and the impact the hours would have on students participating in away athletic games and other activities.
One mother told Valenzuela her children are getting on a bus before sunrise 72 days a year. If the new schedule is implemented, that will increase to 86 days, raising their risk of getting hit by a car even more.
Others also expressed dismay about having to wake their younger children up much earlier than now and potential childcare issues.
If OK'd by the governing board, the start and end times for some schools could change by as much as 40 minutes.
Sahuarita Middle School students would be affected the most. They'd start 30 minutes earlier and get out 40 minutes earlier.
"I totally understand that whenever there's change it creates more variables and new problems to solve," Valenzuela told the crowd, which grew loud at times.
"No decision has been made other than we need to do something," Valenzuela said.
The district's schools currently start at two different times, but the district is considering going to three start times because of population growth, Valenzuela said.
The district can't add new buses or drivers and may have to stagger its start times to become more efficient, he said.
The district has grown 115 percent since 2005, and has about 6,500 students. Fifty-five percent of the district's students take the bus and 85 percent are eligible to do so, spokeswoman Amber Woods said.
More students, more programs and more neighborhoods mean more demands on the district's transportation staff, Valenzuela said.
Right now, Valenzuela said anytime students go off-campus for a field trip or other event, they have to return to school by 1:30 p.m. in order for bus drivers to take students home.
Thanks to a 2018 voter-approved override, the district was able to purchase six new buses at $180,000 apiece, but they simply replaced old, high mileage buses, Valenzuela said.
Changing school start times would mean fewer crowded buses and smaller routes, Valenzuela said. It would also make it easier to recruit and retain drivers because they would be gaining more hours and, in some cases, benefits.
It will ultimately be up to the governing board to make the decision, he said.
"Our job is to provide the board with the best possible options," and the district used the services of a company called Transfinder to create the proposed routes and schedules, he said.
However, "if there's a better way, we're open to it," Valenzuela said.
Last week, Woods said the impact on the district's fuel and maintenance costs would be "negligible," she said.