A 53-year-old bicyclist from Sahuarita was flown to Banner University Medical Center Monday morning in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle in Madera Canyon.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada said the victim suffered severe head trauma when he collided with a vehicle while going downhill at a fast rate of speed around 8 a.m. He was wearing a helmet, the sheriff said.
Green Valley Fire District spokesman L.T. Pratt said the crash just south of the Santa Rita Lodge. The patient was taken by ambulance to the helibase at the foot of the canyon and then flown to Tucson.
The investigation is ongoing, Estrada said.