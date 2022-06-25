When Beverly Bates learned she couldn't use her new scooter because of seizures ties to terminal brain cancer, she knew she wanted to give the gift of mobility and freedom that she could no longer enjoy to someone else.
Bates, 70, found that person in 32-year-old Martin Villalobos, whose story made headlines in February after he was paralyzed in a dirt bike accident north of Tucson.
Bates' gift was one more act of kindness before she passed away June 17. For her family, it speaks to her legacy of love and giving.
“It was a great gift she gave, that’s just the type of person she was,” her husband, Dan Rutherford, said.
Scooter for sale
Bates’ stepdaughter, Wendy Hecker, was in charge of trying to sell the scooter after a doctor said Bates shouldn't use it. Hecker posted it on Facebook Marketplace on May 16.
“No one contacted me about buying it, but one person contacted me by pushing the automatic button that asks if it's still available and I replied yes," she said. “He came back telling me he had accidentally messaged me and had meant to forward it to a friend who got into an accident.”
The man said he would find out if his friend was interested, but Hecker didn’t hear back. Hecker told Bates, who lived in Green Valley, that there were no buyers for the $4,000 scooter.
“She said she wanted to donate it and asked me to follow up with the man who texted,” she said. “I contacted his buddy and asked how his friend got into the wheelchair…”
Villalobos had gone on a dirt bike ride Feb. 2 in Marana when he hit a hole in the road and went down. He laid in the hole with a spinal cord injury for four days in subfreezing temperatures until a homeless man discovered him. The accident left Villalobos paralyzed.
Bates sought out a news story on the accident and knew she wanted Villalobos to have her scooter. So Hecker reached out to his friend in early June with the offer.
Choosing to help
Villalobos said he learned of the scooter when his friend showed him a screenshot of it from the internet. He was unsure if he needed it right now because his injury and recovery are still in the early stages and there are lots of questions.
"You have about two-and-a-half years from whenever you get hurt to once the spinal cord starts becoming normal again," he said.
“I told him it’s a nice wheelchair, but I don't need it right now, I'll wait two years," Villalobos said. "And that’s when she decided to donate it to me.”
Hecker and Villalobos’ friend set up the delivery.
“It touched everyone's hearts,” she said. “Martin couldn't get into it right away so his family helped him and they were all able to walk down to the corner store to get ice cream together.”
Though Bates and Villalobos never got to meet, she sent him a message through Hecker.
“Life gives us challenges when you least expect it, they say everything happens for a reason, though it doesn’t feel like it at the time," she wrote to him. "Shortly after I bought this scooter I was told I was restricted from driving because of seizure activity and I have been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, one of life’s challenges I did not expect. I believe this will benefit you and I hope it will give you the freedom that I can’t have.”
She wished him luck on his journey.
Villalobos was sorry to hear Bates passed away but was glad she was no longer in pain. He said her gift did give him freedom, just as she had wished.
“I feel good, it’s the best thing ever, especially when it's done out of kindness,” he said. “I think you've got to have good stuff coming to you when you do something like that; not everyone has that opportunity.”
He said he now goes to a nearby convenience store on his own, and that he uses the scooter a couple of times a week.
His recovery is going well and he said healing will just be a matter of time. Doctors aren't sure yet whether he will walk again.
“With spinal cord injuries, it gets swollen and then it just takes time for it to come down,” he said. “Whatever you lost, that's when the best time is to get it back, in those three years.”
Villalobos said he will donate the scooter to someone else if there comes a time he doesn't need it.
Hecker said she was grateful to be part of the story and what it meant to Villalobos.
“It’s going to give him the freedom Beverly couldn’t have, and that’s going to make her happy as she's watching over him.”