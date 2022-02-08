Sahuarita best friends Brittany Lanza and Kristin Miller found they had a lot in common when they met in 2020.
Both are entrepreneurs and business owners. Both have giving hearts. And both are military spouses.
Now, both are also in the running to be the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year, an honor given to a military spouse who advocates for the military community and has a compelling story.
The winner gains leadership credentials, networking opportunities and advocacy skills.
But, there’s no sense of competition between the friends. They nominated each other.
“We realized we are the only people nominated for Davis-Monthan so either way no matter what happens we're going to celebrate and we will know Davis-Monthan has a really great Military Spouse of the Year,” Lanza said. “We haven't once called each competitors, because we are really doing this together.”
Brittany
Lanza’s story as a military spouse began in 2019, when she married her airman, Nick, just a month ahead of his deployment to Afghanistan.
When Nick returned, the couple struggled with what military families know as "reintegration."
“He's been mission-first, mission-driven for seven-and-a-half months, eating, sleeping, waking up with a mission, then he comes back home and there's not that structure and there's not that pressure, and Afghanistan, of course, is its own beast,” she said. “He came back and we were really struggling like, 'Is this marriage, is this really what it is?’”
Out of the frustration and desire to find how others were getting through this experience, she began her podcast, Moments with an MEO (military spouse CEO), in 2020.
“My first episode was like, ‘This is what I'm going through, can anyone else relate?'” she said. “I just wanted to know what it's like being a military spouse. I'm being told this corporate job I've had for six years is no longer going to be secure for me. I'm just lost. There's got to be more than this.”
Lanza’s podcast has grown to more than 100 episodes. Now, her focus is sharing the experiences of other military spouses who have turned to entrepreneurship.
She expanded further and offers business coaching to other military spouses through her business New Altitudes LLC.
The podcast and creating her own business changed her life.
“Honestly, this podcast saved my marriage and it saved me and made me find not only my calling, but it helped me find me again,” she said. “You don't have to be what we are often called, a ‘dependa,’ a dependent. We can be our own leaders and advocates, we can develop and find ourselves through entrepreneurship.”
Lanza’s entrepreneurship journey is the reason her platform for Spouse of the Year is focused on helping others like her start and grow their businesses.
“I think it's the answer for a lot of people to help them turn their life around, become financially free and do so much more with their life then they ever could have imagined,” she said.
If she wins, Lanza hopes she can travel to bases and provide free training to military spouse entrepreneurs. She’s also working on an audiobook.
Kristin
Kristin Miller met her husband, Adam, while they were both in the Air Force. During his deployment in 2019, she cared for their newborn, worked part time and finished her MBA.
When she attended an event through Hiring Our Heroes in 2019, her passion for connecting with the military spouse community was sparked.
“I wanted to be involved in the military spouse space so I joined the local professional networking group for military spouses at Davis-Monthan,” she said. “I became one of the chairs and so I took on communications for that group. I really got to know people.”
It was then she learned about a business going up for sale, MilSO Box, which she bought in October 2019.
MilSO boxes are monthly subscription boxes with curated gifts from military associated small businesses for the significant others of military troops. They added first responder families to their offerings in May 2020.
“We since then have really focused on building community, curating special boxes to get as much in there as we can,” she said. “A lot of times for military affiliated business vendors, the order we place is the largest order they have had.”
“It’s like wholesale but in a very open and honest way that gets them into working with another vendor for resale. It’s really about supporting our community in general.”
MilSO Box is how Lanza and Miller met. After Lanza purchased one of the boxes, she invited Miller onto her show and the friendship grew.
Miller’s platform for the competition is “delivering joy.”
“We donate at least one box every month, every month someone's spouse is deployed,” she said. “In the community, spouses reach out for help and resources, just to talk. My love language is gifting, so it just really speaks to my love language.”
Miller said sometimes people don’t realize the challenges spouses of military and first responders can go through.
“Shining a light on what military spouses go through…having to change careers, every time you move you’re looking at starting over,” she said. “Starting a brick-and-mortar business is hard because you’re constantly moving so it forces spouses to think outside the box.”
She hopes her business is able to bring some joy amid the chaos of military life.
“It’s hard enough, even if you are an extrovert, to establish yourself and to redo that every few years,” she said. “Often they’re having to put restarting themselves on the backburner to help their children first. They put themselves last so that's why it is so important to put them first."
If she wins, she hopes to partner with a nonprofit so they can donate more boxes to families.
“Being able to just ship more boxes that are fun and help break up the chaos to make people feel a little better,” she said.
She encouraged people to open up to military families in their communities.
“Actually get to know military personnel and families,” she said. “It’s just those little things that make military families feel part of the community instead of just being there for a short period of time.
“Take a few little extra steps to get to know your neighbors because they might be a military family.”