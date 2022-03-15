JJ Myers spent his career helping others, and nearly a year after he passed away, he’s still at it.
Myers died in April 2021 from cancer, and it was his wish to provide scholarships for students at his small high school in Michigan. His wife, Libby, and an army of volunteers is making that happen this weekend.
A cornhole tournament will be held Saturday, March 19, at Triple Play from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to raise money for scholarships. Registration is $20 per person or $40 per team. There will also be silent-auction baskets and "Myers STRONG" t-shirts for sale. All money collected will go to the scholarship. More info on Facebook: Facebook.com/JJMyersstrong, including how to register. The JJ Myers Scholarship Fund is a 501(c)3 non-profit.
Their story
Joseph John “JJ” Myers grew up in Gaylord, Michigan, and graduated from Johannesburg-Lewiston High School, a school with fewer than 200 students.
He went into the Air Force and was stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force base for 10 years with deployments to Qatar, Afghanistan, Europe and Turkey. He later received a medical discharge after 12 years of service.
JJ met Libby — Elizabeth Alfing Myers — in Tucson. She was born and raised in the Amado/Green Valley area and attended Continental School, Sahuarita High School (2012), and earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Grand Canyon University. She is a surgical nurse at Tucson Medical Center.
They planned to marry in November 2018, but when JJ was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic melanoma, they moved the date up to September 2018, fearing he wouldn’t survive until November. They would enjoy more than two years of marriage before JJ Myers died April 29, 2021. He was 34.
Libby is carrying out his wish to raise funds for scholarships and the community is invited to the tournament on Saturday.
