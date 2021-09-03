If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A fashion show-luncheon drew a packed house Tuesday at Quail Creek to raise funds for Valley Assistance Services with 292 attendees plus organizers — 50 more than its first show in 2019.
Local businesses, individuals, artists, crafters and volunteers donated dozens of silent-auction items and raffle baskets.
Outfits and accessories were provided by manager Patti Sherman and staff at Nancy Pantz Fashions in Green Valley; longtime VAS volunteer Peggy McGee arranged for the 12 models from Quail Creek and VAS volunteers.
VAS board president Eloise Fredrickson, member Ron Darrah, staff nurse Fran Cecil and others also helped. Darrah, as host, sported summer shorts, matching tux jacket, pink bowtie and cummerbund, a nod to Breast Cancer Awareness.
So, what’s in style? Mulberry, moss, pumpkin, blush and classic black; paisley and abstract patterns; jeans with bling, fringe, whimsical cut-outs, and best of all, most with no ironing required.
VAS advocates to support health and wellness, partners with clients and their families, works to keep them resilient, independent, prevent injuries, gives individualized care and empowers client independence, in Amado, Arivaca, Green Valley, Sahuarita, Tubac, Tumacacori and Carmen.