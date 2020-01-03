A bell ringing Wednesday will mark the ninth anniversary of the 2011 shooting that left six people dead and 13 wounded, including U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.
The event will be held next to the downtown Tucson construction site where a permanent memorial is under construction and will include survivors, relatives of those who died and board members of Tucson’s January 8th Memorial Foundation.
The event is set for 10 a.m. at Historic Pima County Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave. At 10:10 a.m., the moment of the 2011 shooting, a multi-agency honor guard will ring a bell for each of those who died and those who were shot and survived. The honor guard will include members from local fire departments who provided medical aid at the shooting. Access to the event will be from North Church Avenue on the east side of the courthouse.
On Jan. 8, 2011, Giffords was meeting with constituents at a Safeway at Congress On Your Corner event at Oracle and Ina roads when the shooting occurred. She resigned in 2012 to focus on her recovery.
Speakers at the Wednesday event will include Ron Barber, who was Giffords’ district director and among those wounded. He later was elected to succeed Giffords in Congress and is president of Tucson’s January 8th Memorial Foundation. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry also will deliver remarks. The memorial will officially open and be dedicated on Jan. 8, 2021, the 10th anniversary of the shooting.
The memorial will tell the story of the tragedy and how Tucsonans responded and also remind future generations how the community came together at an important moment in history and how we all can continue to build a better democracy through active participation and civic discourse.
Gabe Zimmerman, a Giffords staff member who died in the shooting, is honored with a memorial outside Posada Java on the La Posada campus in Sahuarita.