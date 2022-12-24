The Salvation Army was back at it this year with their bell ringers and red kettles, but this year seemed to mean so much more to the volunteers.
The bell ringers stand outside in two-hour shifts trying their best to get people to donate. Anyone who walks by is greeted with a festive “Merry Christmas” or a friendly “Hello.”
For the people who ring the bells, it’s all a matter of enjoyment and helping those in need.
Elaine Kloetzly stood with a smile on her face outside Walgreens on Esperanza Boulevard on Tuesday ringing her bell.
Though she didn’t volunteer last year because of COVID-19, she says this year she worked eight shifts between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“Everyone seems very happy this time of year,” she said. “I really love seeing people pulling out their wallet while they’re still in the parking lot.”
One of the best things, Kloetzly said, is when she sees children put money into the kettles.
“It’s a really great thing for the kids,” she said with tears in her eyes. “It’s just so gratifying.”
Kloetzly isn’t the only one who finds reward in bell ringing for The Salvation Army, which uses the money to serve a variety of needs in the community.
Jan Hollfelder welcomed Walgreens customers with bell ringing as she stood outside the store on Continental Road. She didn’t volunteer last year but returned this year for two shifts.
Originally a bell ringer from icy Wisconsin, she says ringing bells in Green Valley is so much nicer because of the warmer weather.
But it’s not just the weather that Hollfelder enjoys about bell ringing, it’s the purpose.
“I like doing it and it’s for a good cause,” she said.
In past years she saw checks of up to $500; Hollfelder thinks this year will be successful, too.
“I’d say about a third of the people who come in donate,” she said. “And most of them are gangbusters.”
Dee and John Stearman also volunteer as bell ringers during the holiday season. Signed up for four shifts this year, they stood outside Walmart for two hours as they greeted people.
The couple was also absent from volunteering last year, but has come back with an even larger love for the bells.
“Two hours goes so fast,” Dee said. “I just enjoy it and I go home feeling so good.”
She also loves hearing stories from people who have been helped by The Salvation Army in the past.
“That makes me smile—hearing those stories,” she said. “And if I see a grumpy person, I try to make them smile, too.”
There have been a few memorable moments, too. One time a person’s ring fell off when they were putting some money into the kettle. They had to open it and find the ring before it became a donation, too.
“That was pretty interesting,” she said, laughing.
Typically, people donate a dollar or two, she says, but this year, some people are donating more—10 and 20 dollar bills.
Monday was a “record day,” Dee Stearman said. “The kettles got so full that we had to push the money down with my stick.”
John Stearman says even the smallest donations are helpful.
“You can only give when you can,” he said. “Sometimes, the people who give the least really give the most because it’s more difficult for them to give.”
