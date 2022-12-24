hollfelder.JPG

A woman donates money to The Salvation Army after hearing Jan Hollfelder ring her bell.

 Brianna McCord Green Valley News

The Salvation Army was back at it this year with their bell ringers and red kettles, but this year seemed to mean so much more to the volunteers. 

The bell ringers stand outside in two-hour shifts trying their best to get people to donate. Anyone who walks by is greeted with a festive “Merry Christmas” or a friendly “Hello.”

stearmand2.JPG

Dee Stearman tries to make people smile as she rings the bell for The Salvation Army.
stearmanj.JPG

John Stearman rings a bell at Walmart in Sahuarita where he and his wife volunteered as bell ringers. 


Brianna McCord | 520-547-9747

