These beetles may be a nuisance, but they're beneficial and should be gone soon.

Tiny brownish-black beetles have been popping up more than usual in the last few years, but they are harmless and should be gone fairly quickly, according to experts.

Peter Ellsworth, an integrated pest management specialist with the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, said it’s hard to tell exactly, but the bugs are most likely a type of ground beetle.



