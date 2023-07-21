Tiny brownish-black beetles have been popping up more than usual in the last few years, but they are harmless and should be gone fairly quickly, according to experts.
Peter Ellsworth, an integrated pest management specialist with the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, said it’s hard to tell exactly, but the bugs are most likely a type of ground beetle.
“There are more species of beetles than any other animal,” he said. “And ground beetles are the largest family of beetles.”
While he couldn’t pinpoint exactly which species the beetles are, Ellsworth said they’re generally harmless and are just looking for a way to escape the heat.
He also said the bugs are only considered pests because people don’t want them in their homes, but they’re actually beneficial since they eat other insects.
Ryan Bennett from Bill’s Home Service Company said they’ve been getting a lot of calls about these beetles within the last week.
“They’re more of a nuisance than a danger to anybody,” he said.
Bennett said during the last week, Bill’s Home Service received more than 100 phone calls for the beetles, with 30 to 50 on Monday alone.
However, the beetles should be gone soon.
“These beetles are what we call occasional invaders and the problem will disperse fairly quickly,” Bennett said.
Both Ellsworth and Bennett said the beetles populate seasonally in the soil and the increased moisture from the monsoon urge the larvae to grow into adult beetles, which only have a lifespan of a few days.
While the beetles should die off fairly quickly, there are a few things people can do to minimize their presence.
Ground beetles are night flyers, which means they’re attracted to lights where other insects gather.
Bennett said turning off outdoor lights will decrease the chances of attracting the insects.
“If you don’t have to have the lights on, don’t,” he said.
Ellsworth and Bennett also said to make sure windows, door frames and weather stripping are properly installed and maintained. The beetles are small and can get in through most small openings, including rafters and gaps around plumbing pipes or electrical wires.
“You just have to think like an insect and seal all of the tiny cracks and crevices in the home where they could get in,” Ellsworth said.
