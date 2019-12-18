Green Valley and Sahuarita residents can expect to see sunny skies and increasing temperatures between Wednesday and Sunday, but there will be an ever-increasing chance of rain as we get closer to Dec. 25.
National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Francis said today's morning low was expected to be 34 degrees and the afternoon high temperature around 61. The days' highs and lows will steadily increase with Sunday topping out at around 74.
Come Monday, there will be a slight chance of rain, but that will increase Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Francis said. The high temps should reach into the low 60s.
We can also expect gusty winds through next Wednesday, he said.