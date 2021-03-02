Sahuarita High School Band and Orchestra Director Christine Garcia said COVID-19 has brought hurdles as far as instructing chorus, color guard or band — especially limitations on students playing together.
“As a student musician, most of us are not in it for the solo; most of us are in it for the team because music is an art form, and like an experienced baseball pitcher and catcher, when you sing or play your part it balances the ensemble,” she said. “For students sitting in their bedrooms or spaced out, getting on a Google Meet to play, things happen and it’s challenging.”
Despite students practicing from home, Zoom rehearsals filled new musicians trying to figure out their instruments and color guard members trying not to hit the ceiling fan with flags, the students of SHS are keeping the music alive.
On Monday, the Winter Guard and Indoor Percussion teams taped a competition piece in the Sahuarita Intermediate School gym that will be judged later this week. It’s the second time both groups have done a video performance.
They'll upload the recordings and “by the end of the week they get back their scores from the judges for their placements," Garcia said.
Winter Guard
The Winter Guard class is made up of 12 students, with seven performing in the virtual competition.
“I wish more of them would have been willing but being virtual, putting yourself on the monitor and backing up and figuring out what you're doing, is super hard,” Garcia said. “I would say out of all my classes that's the group that suffered most for instruction that is meaningful.”
Head Coach Karolina Delgado said the practices, which were by Zoom at first, were a challenge this year.
“It was hard for us coaches and them. I had to find an area, because I live in an apartment, where you are able to spin and have the internet, and a lot of times you're lagging and the students don't know what you said,” she said. “Facings were different and they were confused. It was definitely a struggle so we only focused on basic stuff when doing Zoom.”
Despite the challenges, she said the team worked hard and their passion for guard shined.
Their performance was called “Missing You,” set to a Spanish song and focused on the theme of loss.
“The performance today is about losing someone who was meaningful to you, either being a family member, significant other or friend, and we chose to do this show because of the past year,” she said. “It was very hard for a lot of people, there were a lot of losses and we wanted to represent that and show that in an art form.”
Senior Vanessa Estrada, 18, said her final year of high school has not been what she had hoped for.
“When I came into it, it was right after freshman year and we had the best show and next thing you know... it pretty much sucked because my senior year was really sad,” she said. “The fall season was honestly the main season I loved. This is my family so it’s sad I can't have a regular fall or winter season.”
Estrada started guard in middle school and wasn't planning to participate in high school until her best friend changed her schedule on her.
“It’s been crazy trying to get everything together, especially since we’re just being videotaped, which is pretty sad,” she said. “We have been practicing and it's hard going back to different gyms timing wise.”
Estrada said despite the challenges of practice of this year, the team is ready.
“For this season, honestly, I hope we get to go to ASU for state because since my freshman year it’s been big with Winter Guard,” she said. "First place, that's our goal.”
Percussion
Indoor percussion is new to the school, started only three years ago, and quickly faced with the challenges of COVID-19.
Percussion Director Thomas Cervenka said brainstorming for the performance began in July; their piece is called “Relic.”
“The idea is there is a relic that appears and they are like, ‘Whoa, where did this come from?’” he said. “It gets taken away then chaos ensues and the part we didn't see is coming later where it comes back and they celebrate its return. It’s Gregorian and tribal, mixing elements of Medieval music in a modern percussion setting.”
Practice began in Phase one, limited to groups of 10, which Cervenka said worked well considering the number of sections they have. They then moved into being able to practice outdoors for two hours at a time.
“For our activity, that creates a really weird listening environment because we’re used to being in a loud, booming space,” he said. “Normally, we start together and practice the whole season together. This year we kind of had to put the edges of the puzzle together then start this color and this color and we finally in the last month were able to put everything together and see what that looks like as an ensemble.”
There are 27 members on the team, and a number of those students are new to percussion instruments.
“We have some kids who are like all-state percussion and some who have never picked up a drumstick in their life,” Cervenka said. “We are trying to bridge that gap between beginner and all-star and make a high-level production. They have to help each other.”
It’s a huge outside commitment that students take on in addition to school work.
“It teaches them discipline and time management, especially this year when they are not used to routine anymore,” he said. “They aren't used to waking up for school every day. They’re rolling out of bed every day and logging onto the computer in PJs, so this brings some normalcy back to the learning environment that they haven't had all year.”
Senior Elijah Miller, 18, has been playing drums since eighth grade after originally being a trombone player. This season was filled with differences.
“Because of COVID, we had to restart and sort of started in sections, started practice separately, practiced at home, that kind of stuff,” he said. “We knew we would meet at school eventually but it was, I don't know, different just practicing individually instead of an ensemble.”
Though his senior year has been disrupted, Miller is focused on the positives.
“I haven’t minded but a lot of people are bummed out about the missed year,” he said. “It's definitely a bummer but we’re still doing indoor, still having a good time and I've got to play and we had a competition right now. I'm still thankful we get to play.”
Cervenka said it’s an honor to work with the students in the group.
“They are growing up faster than normal and it makes everyone more grateful to be here and gives them a different kind of drive than I've seen in years past,” he said. “It's really inspiring but also they get to do something cool. They get to hit things in a gym and be really loud so it’s just a cool energy and vibe.”
Their first in-person competition is around the corner. They will be traveling to Casa Grande on March 13, a fitting time considering when the season was cut short.
“It's exactly one year after sitting in our gym in a circle and me telling them their season is canceled,” he said. “It's kind of special just to give these kids something to do that seems normal.”