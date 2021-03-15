Plan on being entertained at 1 p.m. Wednesday when a group of five musicians who call themselves Quatros Americanos offers a free concert at the Abrego Trailhead in Green Valley.
Featuring Lawrence Severt on guitar, Gerald Carrell on bass, guitar and trumpet; Don Kinghorn on bass, Tom Guy on guitar and guest flutist Kathy Creten, the five musicians will entertain with a repertoire of country, rock ’n’ roll, folk and Hawaiian music.
Severt, Carrell and Guy have been featured on “Green Valley’s Got Talent” and are performing together again to help the Sahuarita Food Bank.
“They need dry cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, canned beans, packages of macaroni and cheese,” Carrell said. “We’ll accept whatever people bring and that includes checks made out to Sahuarita Food Bank.”
On the agenda: “Hotel California,” a billboard chart-topper that sold 16 million copies in the U.S. and was on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for 19 weeks. The Eagles iconic song also won the Grammy Award for record of the year in 1977.
The concert will feature folk-rock music by Crosby, Stills & Nash, “Shower the People” by James Taylor, “That’ll Be the Day” by Buddy Holly and some Chet Atkins-style music.