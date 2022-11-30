BBB is warning Facebook users that sharing a certain kind of attention-grabbing post might put their friends at risk of falling victim to a scam.

You may see a gut-wrenching post about an injured, lost pet or missing child and to help you share the post to your own profile. After you share the post, a scammer changes the original post to a deceptive rental ad or a survey link that “guarantees” a cash prize.



BBB Scam Watch is a service of BBB Serving Southern Arizona. Contact your local Southern Arizona BBB at (520) 888-5353 or via email at info@tucson.bbb.org.

