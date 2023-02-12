With Valentine's Day around the corner, BBB encourages those looking for love to be wary of scammers. Don't let your quest for love blind you to the realities of romance scams. Most romance scams start with fake profiles on online dating sites created by stealing photos and text from real accounts or elsewhere. Scammers often claim to be in the military or working overseas to explain why they can’t meet in person. They quickly build a fake relationship.

Just when the relationship seems to be getting serious, your new sweetheart has a health issue or family emergency, or wants to plan a visit. No matter the story, the request is the same: they need money. But after you send money, there’s another request, and then another. Or the scammer stops communicating altogether.



If this scam has targeted you, help others by filing a scam report at BBB.org/ScamTracker. Contact your local Southern Arizona BBB at (520) 888-5353 or via email at info@tucson.bbb.org.

