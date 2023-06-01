Rancho Resort residents Jim Gyovai and Sandra Hartman can be found every day sitting on his porch, watching hummingbirds perch on their feeders.
But when HOA management company Associa Arizona banned all bird feeders in the Rancho Resort retirement community in early May, Gyovai and Hartman weren't happy. And they weren’t alone.
Residents said they were OK with a ban on seed feeders, which are known to attract pests like pigeons and rodents. But they were unsure why hummingbird feeders were included and still haven't received an explanation, even after the ban was reversed.
Residents said the ban included both seed and liquid bird feeders after numerous complaints of pigeon problems, the result of extensive feeding by some residents.
“I've had seed feeders before and I got rid of them because they do actually create weeds and they do attract undesirable critters,” Gyovai granted. “But I love my hummingbird feeders.”
After the ban notice went out to residents via mail, Associa drove up and down the streets looking for feeders. Those found to be in violation were given 14 days to remove all hummingbird feeders.
Gyovai received his notice from Associa on May 12. It stated hummingbird feeders were “no longer allowed in the community” and they needed to be removed “in order to keep it from becoming a matter of violation.”
Resident Cindy Tuma doesn’t have feeders but saw the consternation the ban caused.
“People are up in arms over it,” she said. “They’re upset and don’t see the reason for it. People like the hummingbirds.”
Tuma said the HOA cited bees as the reason for bans on hummingbird feeders, but other residents said they never experienced bee problems.
“No one’s had any issues with bees,” Hartman said. “No one.”
Gyovai said even if there were bee issues, the ban is still unreasonable.
“Maybe we should get rid of bird baths too, and flowers that attract pollinators if they’re worried about bees,” he said.
But Gyovai said he was confused over what he called mixed messages about the ban and its implementation.
In an email exchange May 24 with John Cousins, the local Associa community representative for Rancho Sahuarita, Gyovai was told the ban was “still under discussion.”
But a day later, on May 25, Richard “Dick” Woolf from Rancho Resort’s Home Advisory Committee told Gyovai via email the ban was a “done deal” and “all visible feeders” were in violation.
Then on May 26, Associa abruptly lifted the ban on liquid feeders without telling residents why. A ban on seed feeders is still in place.
Residents are relieved but question why hummingbird feeders were included in the first place.
Cousins and Rancho Resort management deferred comments to Rancho Sahuarita Communications Marketing Manager Courtney Leon, who did not respond to numerous calls from the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun.
National issue
Bird feeder bans or recommendations to remove bird feeders are a national occurrence.
In March, the San Francisco Chronicle reported the city of Half Moon Bay, California, proposed an ordinance banning bird feeding on public property and limiting bird feeding on private property to feeders at least five feet above the ground. The city said bird feeding attracts unintended wildlife, which creates a public health nuisance and safety hazard.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources issued a recommendation in April 2022 for people to stop using bird feeders because of avian flu, according to media reports. The recommendation did not include hummingbird feeders.
In July 2013, according to Hawaii News Now, the state banned excessive bird feeding on private property if the birds cause odors or property damage or aggravate health issues. The ban focused mostly on pigeons.
Kimberly Matsushino, the Habitat at Home program manager for the Tucson Audubon Society, suggested other methods of reducing pests near bird feeders.
“I can understand seed feeders (to an extent) but banning hummingbird feeders seems unwarranted; they bring so much joy and are an easy way for folks to connect with nature,” she said in an email to Gyovai on May 24 before the reversal was announced.
Matsushino suggested restricting specific hummingbird feeders rather than all feeders, as certain types attract fewer bees. She also suggested using a higher quality bird seed with less filler — filler is what ends up on the ground and attracts unwanted animals.
Gyovai said he was ultimately pleased with the reversal but the process was not well thought through and addressed a problem that never existed.
Hartman called the ban unnecessary and “petty.”
“We enjoy this every day,” she said. “Every day this is what we do. We sit here and watch the hummingbirds in the evenings. It's just been our routine and I can't imagine not having them there. If they’re going to get control over that, what else are they going to try to do?”