The Sahuarita Town Council on Monday declined a request to move the $160,000 from its COVID-19 Business Safety and Recovery Program to pay for tenant improvements at the SAMTEC project.
Town staff had recommended moving the money to the recently completed Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center, which has no tenants.
Though the money remains in the fund to help local businesses through the pandemic, that program will not resume, Economic Development Director Victor Gonzalez said.
The $160,000 will remain “parked” where it is rather than be transferred to SAMTEC, with the potential to revisit its usage should a need be identified.
During Monday's meeting, Councilwoman Melissa Hicks said it was too early to move funds to SAMTEC with spiking virus cases. She felt it best to wait to transfer the balance of the program until more was known about what COVID-19 would do in the coming months.
Gonzalez had explained the reason for recommending funds be transferred to SAMTEC was that they had reached all the businesses this money was intended to help.
The town awarded $440,000 in grants to 43 local businesses over a fourth-month span in a program that was cut short by two months when requests dried up.
The money for SAMTEC would have been used to help customize the space to a tenant’s liking.
Councilman Simon Davis agreed that it was better to hold off on moving the funds because there are no SAMTEC tenants yet.
“The sole purpose of this money was for businesses in the community,” he said during the meeting. “We don't have a tenant lined up right now, that’s not going to happen in the next few weeks. I am of the opinion that let's hold up on this.”
Davis said that until we know what will happen with a new wave of COVID-19, this is an uncertain period. He wants to have money available to assist businesses should the need arise again.
Gonzalez said Tuesday that a lot of work went into identifying businesses in need of the aid and he feels confident they did not leave anyone out who may have benefited from the program.
“What we have now is a balance to a program and based on last night's discussion, rather than do a budget transfer or relocation, we will park the money, take the rest of the year of just having it parked there in its designated fund. If there's a need, there is the possibility to have a conversation and revisit the use of that fund.”
He said if no other need is identified for the balance, they would look into a budget transfer to SAMTEC later on.