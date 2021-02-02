Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy is going to bat for BAJA softball players, urging the county to unlock the ballfields at Canoa Preserve Park so they can salvage what’s left of their season.
But the county doesn't seem very interested in making a change during a spike in the pandemic.
BAJA, a non-profit group with about 130 softball players in three leagues, canceled its January games after the county suspended use of its facilities for sports tournaments, leagues and team activities due to the virus.
That county decision came Dec. 21 in a Public Health Advisory that limited gatherings be limited to 10 or fewer people.
In a Feb. 1 letter to County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, Deputy County Administrator Dr. Francisco Garcia and County Health Director Theresa Cullen, Christy noted that “a few hundred yards away” from the field at Chuck Catino Softball Complex, “there are very active pickleball courts with hundreds of participants.” He also noted that nearby non-county managed amenities remain open, “causing great confusion and resentment among area residents.”
GVR, a private group whose membership is the bulk of Green Valley, has gradually reopened its facilities over the past few months.
Christy argued that BAJA has a COVID-19 plan that adheres to Pima County guidelines, the game is played outdoors, and players “stand, on average, 53 feet apart. Clearly, this arrangement is unique and warrants accommodation.”
BAJA President Bob Hoyler said Tuesday that they asked Christy to intervene after the county backed away from a plan to lift the restriction Jan. 11, and extended it through January. But while the county unlocked the gate to the fields on Monday, it didn’t lift restrictions, limiting access to 10 players between two teams. It also kept the dugouts locked.
Hoyler said that doesn’t work.
“You can’t play softball when there’s five people on a team, so softball is effectively killed,” he said.
BAJA, which includes several sports and community outreach, has more than 300 members. Hoyler said they want an exception because of the field’s remote location, the lower population in the area and because softball allows for social distancing. They also wear masks, he said.
“A lot of things are different here than in most of the county parks,” he said. “This park is truly unique.”
On top of that, he said there’s a mental health question to be considered.
“Everybody’s suffering a little bit because of this COVID thing, and this is an opportunity for a significant number of guys to get out and get some fresh air,” Hoyler said.
In a memo Tuesday, Huckelberry said the county would be monitoring the parks and would lock the gates again if they saw non-compliance with the rule limiting gatherings to 10 people. Huckelberry didn't address the bigger question of waiving the rule to allow BAJA players back on the field for league play.
As for Hoyler, “If they told us today that, ‘OK, you guys can go play softball,’ our season would start tomorrow morning.”
“Snowbirds start to disappear at the end of March,” he said. “If people started fading away because of snowbird season, we’d fade into the desert and that would be the end of it. But our members would have two months of exercise that they don’t have now.”