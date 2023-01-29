marvol

Marvol Barnard gives some putting advice to kids on the green during the USGA Girls Golf of Green Valley-Sahuarita Halloween event at Haven Golf Course in 2021.

 Marvol Barnard

BAJA Sporting Club, known for its winter softball leagues in Green Valley, has  completed its first year of funding grants, donating $5,000 to youth groups, clubs, organizations and schools along the Interstate 19 corridor.

"We wanted it to be an ongoing program to support the youth, and through this we hope that they learned some self-confidence, that they learned leadership, a little bit of goal setting, about being a good sportsman and being a good team member," BAJA Sporting Club Director Greg Rawlings said.



