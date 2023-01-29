BAJA Sporting Club, known for its winter softball leagues in Green Valley, has completed its first year of funding grants, donating $5,000 to youth groups, clubs, organizations and schools along the Interstate 19 corridor.
"We wanted it to be an ongoing program to support the youth, and through this we hope that they learned some self-confidence, that they learned leadership, a little bit of goal setting, about being a good sportsman and being a good team member," BAJA Sporting Club Director Greg Rawlings said.
The donations went to seven groups: Amado Youth Center; Copper Hills Little League; LPGA-USGA Girls Golf of Green Valley-Sahuarita; Nogales Parks & Recreation; Rico High School JV Baseball and Tubac Rotary Club Foundation. The First Tee of Tucson, a youth golf development organization in Tucson, also received funding.
Rawlings said when he heard about the groundbreaking of the Amado Youth Center in August, he showed up and asked Amy Bass, director of prevention for PPEP, which oversees the Amado Youth Center, what the kids needed. She told him most of them had never bowled.
"Because BAJA also has a bowling group, we worked with one of the bowling alleys there in Tucson and worked out a deal where the kids could bowl a couple hours and get a little piece of pizza and soda and learn a little bit about that and maybe get a couple of trips out of it," Rawlings said. BAJA also donated a tetherball set to the youth center.
