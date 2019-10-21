Dollar Store
The former ABCO location at Green Valley Mall (now Village) had been vacant about four years when the management announced the Dollar Store would be going in, according to the April 2, 2003, Green Valley News. The Dollar Store lasted more than 10 years, leaving the Village in 2014.
New owner
A Japanese company bought Canoa Hills Golf Course and immediately took over management, according to a story in the Jan. 6, 1988, Green Valley News. Sale price was reported at “more than $5 million,” though seller Fairfield Communities declined to confirm that. The new general manager for Morry California Inc. was Yasunori Shiba.
P.O. burglarized
Burglars made off with $3,000 in stamps and cash from the Sahuarita Post Office, according to a story in the Sept. 29, 1966, Green Valley News. They also made off with about money orders with a potential value of $10,000. Investigators indicated they believed the criminals would come to justice.
Groundbreaking
Ground was broken in January 1988, on Green Valley's first full-service auto dealership. Jim Click and several others grabbed the golden shovels and hit the dirt. Years later, the dealership is going strong and recently expanded. Today, it's now in the Town of Sahuarita after an annexation in 1994.
Best in the world
The Green Valley Fire Corps won international recognition for outstanding performance and achievements in fire/emergency services and community involvement from the International Fire Service Training Association, according to a story in the Aug. 26, 2012, Green Valley News.
The new guy
Kelly J. Gardner takes over as asset manager for Continental Shopping Plaza on June 1, 2013. The complex was sold in March 2013, to Glen Una Management Company for $18.2 million. Former manager Roxanne Aiken held the job for 34 years, and oversaw the complex for more than 30 years.
Great manager
Beverly Harter, manager of the Green Valley Circle K, was named Manager of the Year for this area. The award is based on profit percentage and sales. She was given a plaque and $75, according to the June 17, 1976, Green Valley News.
One big sale
From the Oct. 13, 1966, Green Valley News: “Ruth and Helen are striving for a super-colossal sale of cakes, pies, cookies, muffins, rolls, bread, candy, or what have you. With your help the 1966 Country Fair Bake Sale will go down in history as the transaction that was even bigger than the Louisiana Purchase.”
They bought it
Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold bought the 8,300-acre parcel of state trust land known as Desert West Preserve at auction for just under $30 million, the Green Valley News reported on July 29, 2012.
Top shop
For the 12th year in a row, Hickey Automotive in Green Valley was named a top shop by AAA Arizona, the Green Valley News reported on July 3, 2013. Owner Ron Hickey said he owes the honor to his philosophy of excellent service at a fair price.
Kmart building
The former Kmart building — succeeded by Bealls Outlet and other shops on Duval Mine Road in Sahuarita — was sold for $2 million to a Tucson entrepreneur, the Green Valley News reported on May 30, 2003. It had been empty for about a decade.
Make up your mind
Supervisor Conrad Joyner said in a speech to the Kiwanis Club that Green Valley needs to make up its mind on incorporation, according to a May 24, 1973, article in the Green Valley News. Joyner said it's up to residents, but also pointed out that the sentiment on the county board was to put the brakes on Green Valley projects until the community came to a decision — hopefully within the next year.